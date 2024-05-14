Consumers Energy Revamps Information Technology Team

Company Names Jim Beechey Vice President, Aaron Rajda Chief Digital Officer

JACKSON, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today announced leadership changes in its information technology (IT) department. Tamara Faber, chief digital officer, is leaving the company effective May 31. Faber's role will be split into two distinct IT functions: strategy and operations. Jim Beechey was named Vice President, IT and Security and Chief Information Officer effective Feb. 15, and Aaron Rajda will join the company as Vice President, Applications and Analytics and Chief Digital Officer effective Monday, May 20.

"Jim's expertise in the compliance, risk, privacy, cyber and physical security space will set our information technology teams up for success as the two teams are integrated to improve the customer experience," said Brian Rich, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "I'm thrilled to have Aaron join the company and apply his wealth of experience in global digital product delivery, application management and digital customer experience that aligns well with our customer service vision."

Jim is responsible for the company's information technology strategy, investments and operations. He also leads all aspects of physical and cyber security. He previously served as Consumers Energy's Executive Director of Security. He has also held roles within the company as IT Security Manager and Information Security Director. Before joining Consumers Energy in 2011, Beechey held several increasingly responsible managerial IT and security roles at Northwood University.

Jim holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and business management from Northwood University and a master's degree in information security engineering from the SANS Technology Institute.

Aaron comes to Consumers Energy after serving over 20 years at Ford Motor Company holding several increasingly responsible leadership positions. Aaron joined Ford as its Senior Manager of Business Systems before serving as an IT Executive Director leading global technology teams that supported multiple business units and functional skill teams. He most recently held a leadership role in Ford's digital marketing, sales and customer products area, where he delivered complex, high-value digital customer solutions.

Aaron earned a bachelor's degree in management information systems from Wayne State University and master's degree in business administration (MBA) from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

SOURCE Consumers Energy