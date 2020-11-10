Consumers Energy Seeking Military Veterans for Electric Lineworker Apprenticeships

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its legacy as a top workplace for veterans, Consumers Energy is recruiting military veterans with electric experience to join its new Basic Electric Lineworker Apprentice program, earning $35 per hour following 10 days of free training.

"We value the skills and strengths our country's military veterans bring to work every day," said Guy Packard, vice president of electric operations for Consumers Energy and Navy Reserve veteran. "Electric lines work is a high-demand occupation that is physically challenging and requires a high degree of mental discipline. Veterans have an excellent track record of career success at Consumers Energy."

Consumers Energy ranks highly as a workplace for veterans. The energy provider is recognized as a Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Gold-Level Employer and ranked 3rd in Michigan in the Military Times Best for Vets Employers 2020 list.

Military veterans with documented electrical experience are encouraged to get more information and register for the Electric Lines Boot Camp at www.ElectricLinesBootCamp.com.

Those accepted to participate will receive 10 days of free pre-apprenticeship training from Power for America, which will be followed by a four-day pass/fail assessment. Successful candidates will then begin as paid Basic Line Apprentices at Consumers Energy, earning a starting wage of $35 per hour while completing an 11-week pass/fail climbing school.

Qualifications include honorably discharged veterans, the ability to carry up to 50 pounds of tools and gear, documented experience working with electricity, and the ability to work at heights.

All training will take place at the UWUA Power for America Training Center in Eaton County.

"We look forward to welcoming military veterans who take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to join our union's ranks and provide for their families with well-paying careers," said Craig Wright, president of the Michigan State Utility Workers Council. "Veterans often find that the skills they gained in the military are valued at Consumers Energy and embodied in their coworkers."

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

