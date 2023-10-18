Consumers Energy Selected by U.S. Department of Energy for $100 Million to Support Aggressive Reliability Upgrades

News provided by

Consumers Energy

18 Oct, 2023, 14:17 ET

A Down Payment to Deliver on "24 Hour or Less" Reliability Roadmap in Michigan Communities

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy today selected Consumers Energy to receive $100 million to strengthen Michigan's electric grid. The commitment represents a huge next step to bolster the company's Reliability Roadmap to reduce the number and length of power outages across the state.

In particular, Consumers Energy will use the federal funding to strengthen the backbone of its electric system in disadvantaged communities – where the most investment is needed to limit outages. Consumers Energy will replace more poles and equipment, plus add the latest technology to detect and respond to outages.

"Building a stronger grid to withstand Michigan's fiercest weather is our top priority. We are thrilled the Department of Energy recognizes and is willing to support our plan to keep the lights on 24/7 for our nearly 2 million customers," said Tonya Berry, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of transformation and engineering. "We consider this a $100 million down payment on our Reliability Roadmap."

Consumers Energy announced its Reliability Roadmap last month. The blueprint to strengthen Michigan's electric grid includes two long-term goals:

  • No customer will be without power for more than 24 hours.
  • No outage will affect more than 100,000 customers.

The new federal funding will help Consumers Energy to accelerate that long-term plan and ultimately reduce costs to customers. The funds come through the Grid Resilience Utility and Industry Grants, which support the modernization of the electric grid to reduce the impact of extreme weather. Consumers Energy will match the spending with another $100 million once the grant is finalized and the work is done over time.

Berry highlighted the importance of the new funding to support equity and environmental justice, which is a stated goal of the Reliability Roadmap.

"Consumers Energy has made a commitment that all communities will experience the benefits of our work to better serve Michigan and participate in the clean energy transformation," Berry said. "We are excited to communicate with leaders and stakeholders in communities that will most directly see the results of our efforts."

Learn more about the Reliability Roadmap at ConsumersEnergy.com/reliable.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy  
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

SOURCE Consumers Energy

Also from this source

Consumers Energy Continues Clean Energy Transition with Plans for Solar Project at Former Coal Plant Location

Consumers Energy Continues Clean Energy Transition with Plans for Solar Project at Former Coal Plant Location

Consumers Energy is taking another step toward its aggressive clean energy goals, announcing new plans for an 85-megawatt solar array at the former...
Consumers Energy Counters Extreme Weather with Plans for Stronger and Smarter Energy Grid

Consumers Energy Counters Extreme Weather with Plans for Stronger and Smarter Energy Grid

Michiganders have not been immune to severe weather changes happening around the globe. Ice storms, 60+ mph winds and multiple late summer tornadoes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.