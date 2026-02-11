Consumers Energy Shines a Light on 2-1-1 Day to Connect Families with Resources

Company reminds customers that help is just a call away

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families across Michigan are feeling the pressure of mounting financial hardships as everything from the price of groceries to housing continues to rise. For 2-1-1 Day, Consumers Energy is highlighting how genuine connection, meaningful support, and immediate assistance can leave a long-lasting impact on those in need.

More than just a number, 2-1-1 provides critical aid to Michiganders during life's most vulnerable times. Consumers Energy, through its continued partnership with Michigan 2-1-1, connects its customers with invaluable resources, including funding to support energy bill payments. With compassion, dignity, and a sense of urgency, the two organizations work in tandem to relieve the mounting financial pressures of communities across the state.

"Behind every call made to 2-1-1 is a real person, a real family hoping to find resources to make it through a difficult situation," said Angela Thompkins, chief diversity officer and vice president of community affairs for Consumers Energy. "Consumers Energy is committed to more than energy; we are dedicated to connecting our customers with solutions that provide relief, create stability, and restore hope."

2-1-1 is a free service that connects callers with nonprofit organizations that provide funds for Consumers Energy bills as well as other essential household needs such as food and medical bill assistance. This support ties into the broader mission of Consumers Energy; a company customers can count on.

Consumers Energy is woven into the communities we serve. Our customers are our neighbors, friends, and family. That connection comes to life through our longstanding partnerships. Last year, the Consumers Energy Foundation, the CMS Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, and our employees and retirees contributed more than $17 million to nonprofits serving communities across Michigan including nearly $600,000 from our annual employee-led United Way campaign.

We have already started 2026 off with that same, community-focused mindset reflected in a recent $5 million investment to 11 local nonprofit organizations to deliver targeted assistance where it can have the greatest impact.

"For families who are facing unexpected challenges, whether that is food insecurity, medical bills, or assistance with their heating bills, 2-1-1 is here to help," said Thompkins. "We are proud to stand alongside an organization that is shaping a more stable future for Michigan families."

