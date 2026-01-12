Consumers Energy Stands with Customers on Energy Costs, Continues Its Commitment, Provides $5 Million to Lower Bills

New Investment Marks Broader Commitment to Keeping Energy Within Reach

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan families are feeling pressure from rising costs everywhere they turn. To support our customers, Consumers Energy is kicking off 2026 by investing $5 million to help customers and communities across Michigan through direct assistance, community partnerships and programs designed to help families manage energy costs.

This is part of a broader, ongoing commitment to keeping energy within reach and standing alongside customers – not just when challenges arise, but before they do.

"Affordable energy is a promise we make to our customers," said Lauren Snyder, senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer at Consumers Energy. "Our customers are facing real pressure in their everyday lives, and we believe energy shouldn't add to that burden. This commitment is one way we're showing up today, and it reflects a broader commitment to help customers stay connected, supported and confident that we're standing with them."

While Consumers Energy bills remain competitive compared to national and regional benchmarks, we know affordability is more than comparisons. It's about helping customers manage costs and stay supported. That's why Consumers Energy continues to stay committed to help customers stay ahead by showing up when it matters most.

The dollars are funded by Consumers Energy – not customers' bills – and will be distributed in partnership with the following agencies that connect directly with people in communities across the state:

United Way South Central Michigan

TrueNorth Community Services

The Salvation Army – Great Lakes Division

Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Archdiocese of Detroit

THAW (The Heat and Warmth Fund)

New Day Foundation

Greater Flint Health Coalition

Kent County Community Action

Mid-Michigan Community Action

Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency

Ottawa Community Action Agency

Customers who need help should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects Michiganders to nonprofits in their area that can help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter.

Customers needing assistance with managing their bill can find helpful resources at ConsumersEnergy.com/Assistance and are also encouraged to explore My Personalized Offerings, an easy-to-use tool that matches customers with payment assistance resources and energy-saving programs — learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/Offers. As always, if you're facing challenges with your bill, please call us at 800-477-5050 for support.

Consumers Energy's approach reflects a belief that affordability is not a single initiative, but a lens applied across the company's work — from how we communicate with customers, to how we design programs, to how we partner with communities across the state. Expect additional actions throughout the year as part of this broader commitment.

"When our customers are making hard choices at the kitchen table, energy should not be one of them," Snyder said. "We have a responsibility to meet customers where they are – and that's exactly what we are doing."

