Consumers Energy Starts New Effort to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging at Michigan Workplaces

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is taking another new step to power Michigan's electric vehicle transformation by announcing an effort to install EV chargers at workplaces across the state. Consumers Energy expects over 500 workplaces will install charging by 2030.

"Consumers Energy is offering new approaches that will drive the growth of EVs. We're breaking down barriers that will help get EVs into driveways at home, to fast public chargers and, now, places where we work," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Employers who are looking to attract and keep good workers now have another tool that will allow them to charge at work."

The new workplace EV charging program offers $7,500 rebates to businesses that install two or more EV chargers for employees. Consumers Energy started offering the incentives in response to demand from businesses and surveys that show as many as three-quarters of EV drivers want the option to charge at work.

Businesses can earn larger rebates if they make chargers available to the public, building on Consumers Energy's community charging program that promotes charging in public parking locations.

Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/workplaceev

"Consumers Energy has seen the number of EVs in our communities triple in the last four years," Snyder said. "We know people are looking more and more at clean vehicles, so we will continue to look for ways to power that interest with easy-to-use programs."

Consumers Energy is making EV ownership more affordable and convenient wherever people drive their vehicles in Michigan. Members of the company's EV team recently took part in National Drive Electric Week events and are sponsoring an opportunity to test-drive EVs on Saturday in Kalamazoo.

The company projects it will power more than 1,500 public fast charging locations by the end of 2030. Electric vehicles will be powered by an electric grid that is moving fast to become carbon neutral. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal in 2025, reducing energy waste and adding renewable energy sources.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source by 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

SOURCE Consumers Energy