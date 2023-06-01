Consumers Energy Starts Operating Covert Power Plant, Reliably Meeting Michigan's Energy Needs

01 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today it is now operating the Covert Generating Station in Southwest Michigan's Van Buren County, an important part of its industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to meet Michigan's energy needs this summer and for years to come.

"Consumers Energy is doing its part to ensure a cost-effective, reliable energy generation supply to our customers and all of Michigan by welcoming the latest power plant into our generation fleet," said Tim Sparks, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric supply. "Covert will supply reliable electricity to meet Michigan's needs 24/7 and support clean energy sources like wind and solar that we will continue to add."

Consumers Energy purchased the 1,200-megawatt, natural gas-fired Covert plant, which can produce enough energy to power over 1 million Michigan homes. Covert began operating in 2004. Adding the plant to Consumers Energy's portfolio adds affordable, reliable power generation without creating new greenhouse gas emissions.

The Covert plant's 29 workers are expected to become Consumers Energy employees as the transition proceeds.

Consumers Energy recently released its energy forecast for this summer, helping to assure that Michigan has an ample energy supply for nearly 2 million homes and businesses. Covert joins two other natural gas plants in Zeeland and Jackson, along with coal, hydroelectric, pumped storage, wind and solar energy sources that will serve customers as temperatures rise and air conditioners turn on.

That energy mix will continue to be cleaner and more affordable. Consumers Energy will close its final coal-burning power plants by mid-2025. Over 60 percent of the power the company will provide customers will be sourced from renewable energy and help customers save an estimated $600 million through 2040.

"We appreciate that our customers count on us around the clock to power their lives. By adding the Covert plant, we can keep adding wind and solar energy while ensuring we meet the day-to-day needs of our neighbors," Sparks said.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

