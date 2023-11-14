Consumers Energy Supports Five Michigan Service Organizations with Electric Vehicles

News provided by

Consumers Energy

14 Nov, 2023, 08:01 ET

New Accessible EVs Will Serve People in Grand Rapids, Ionia, Flint, Midland

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is providing electric vehicles to five organizations in West Michigan and the Great Lakes Bay region, extending the energy provider's commitment to power Michigan's EV transformation for everyone.

"Consumers Energy is working to ensure electric vehicles meet needs for people, businesses and, in this case, groups that serve thousands of people across our state," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "We're excited to help these organizations put wheels on the road, stretching their dollars and serving communities with clean energy-powered transportation."

Consumers Energy is helping the following organizations transition to EVs. They should be receiving their vehicles by the middle of next year:

  • Messiah Baptist Church in Grand Rapids - One Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station
  • Greater Grand Rapids NAACP - One Chevrolet Bolt and charging station
  • Ionia Dial-A-Ride - Two Ford e-transit vans with wheelchair accessibility and two charging stations
  • Mass Transportation Authority in Flint - One Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station
  • Midland Dial-A-Ride - One Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station

The organizations are receiving EVs in partnership with PowerMIFleet ("Power My Fleet"), a Consumers Energy program providing expertise and financial rebates to businesses considering electric vehicles. PowerMIFleet sets aside funds to promote equitable access to clean transportation, supporting nonprofits and customer fleets that serve disadvantaged communities. Consumers Energy is also helping 11 Michigan school districts to add electric buses.

This summer, Consumers Energy also kicked off an effort to promote EV charging for community and multifamily locations, meeting the needs of drivers who don't have their own house or driveway.

"Electric vehicles come in all shapes and sizes, whether it's your personal car, a business fleet vehicle or a van that carries seniors to medical appointments. That means we have to find creative approaches to meet those varied needs," Snyder said. "We are developing solutions for everyone we serve as we work to power up to 1 million EVs by the end of the decade."

Consumers Energy has provided incentives for over 4,000 EV chargers for homes, businesses and along roads across the Lower Peninsula. Those include 40 fast chargers that can power an EV battery in a half hour.

Electric vehicle sales continue to accelerate in Michigan. Consumers Energy today is powering over 30,000 EVs across Michigan, more than triple the number from the end of 2020, according to publicly available data.

Learn more about Consumers Energy's EV programs: ConsumersEnergy.com/EV.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy  
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy 

SOURCE Consumers Energy

Also from this source

Consumers Energy Spending More than $1 Million to Reduce Bills and Help People in Disadvantaged Communities

Consumers Energy Spending More than $1 Million to Reduce Bills and Help People in Disadvantaged Communities

Consumers Energy has invested more than $1 million this year in initiatives to improve quality of life and reduce bills for customers in historically ...
Consumers Energy Foundation Announces $500,000 for Prosperity Award Winners

Consumers Energy Foundation Announces $500,000 for Prosperity Award Winners

The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today $500,000 in grant funding as part of their annual Prosperity Awards. This year's recipients, based in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.