Consumers Energy Supports Robotics Across Michigan to Strengthen Reliability Roadmap for Customers

News provided by

Consumers Energy

19 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is cheering on thousands of high school students across Michigan as robotics competitions kick into high gear, creating opportunities to master skills that will serve the state for the next generation.

Consumers Energy is a leading sponsor of robotics competitions over the next two months, and many employees mentor, volunteer and support teams across the state. The energy provider is committed to Michigan's talent pipeline as part of its Reliability Roadmap, our plan for a smarter and stronger electric grid, as well as encouraging people to work in the natural gas, clean energy and electric vehicle fields.

"Our commitment to a more resilient electric grid is strengthened through partnerships with schools and students who will develop the next generation of energy solutions for Michigan," said LeeRoy Wells, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of operations.

"Students on robotics teams learn problem-solving skills that feed directly into careers in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. Consumers Energy is looking to hire more electric lineworkers as we strengthen the grid, as well as engineers and other experts who will help design the grid of the future."

Consumers Energy is sponsoring the following events:

Learn more about Consumers Energy's commitment to robotics and STEM: https://www.consumersenergy.com/community/sustainability/our-hometown-stories/investing-in-michigan-robotics-STEM-programs

Learn more about FIRST in Michigan and upcoming events: https://firstinmichigan.us/

"We're excited to showcase these incredible students who have worked hard to build teams and prepare for upcoming competitions," Wells said.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy knows job No. 1 is to keep the lights on for customers. We are committed to delivering reliable, clean, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy

