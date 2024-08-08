Consumers Energy, the Principal Subsidiary of CMS Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the Utility's preferred stock. 

The following dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 3, 2024: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Consumers Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
