Consumers Energy to Expand Energy Efficiency for Vulnerable Customers, Supporting Clean Energy Future

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy received approval today to move forward with aggressive new efforts to help low-income customers across Michigan reduce energy use and lower bills, including doubling spending on a program that refurbishes homes for energy-efficient upgrades.

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved Consumers Energy's nearly $600 million energy efficiency plan, which offers new and growing programs to connect with vulnerable households over the next two years.

The plan provides benefits for all customers and reflects the company's Clean Energy Plan commitment to reducing energy waste in homes and businesses. Since 2009, Consumers Energy's energy efficiency programs have saved customers over $5.5 billion on their bills and helped nearly 200,000 low-income customers make their homes and apartments more energy efficient and affordable.

"Consumers Energy is committed to all of our customers and communities we serve, from the largest manufacturers to households where every dollar matters," said Angela Thompkins, Consumers Energy's chief diversity officer and vice president of community affairs. "We're excited to deliver new energy solutions that will offer even more savings, focusing on those who traditionally have been underserved."

Highlights of the approved plan include:

More emphasis on supporting low-income customers as part of a diverse portfolio of energy efficiency programs for all major sectors and customers.

Increasing investment in single-family and multi-family income-qualified programs, and more coordination between customers enrolled in both energy assistance and energy efficiency programs.

Targeting diverse customers in disadvantaged communities for outreach from Consumers Energy's energy efficiency programs.

Doubling investment in the company's Income Qualified Health & Safety Program. The pilot program funds health and safety repairs needed to prepare homes for energy efficiency upgrades and supports measures to improve air quality and provide other health benefits.

Continuing a focused effort in Flint that began last year and developing a second effort to increase enrollment in energy efficiency and health and safety programs to serve vulnerable customers in high-need communities.

"By expanding our outreach and connections with our most vulnerable customers, we believe we can remove barriers to economic success and energy access," Thompkins said. "We look forward to communicating more with customers in the months ahead about how we can help make a larger positive impact in their lives."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

SOURCE Consumers Energy