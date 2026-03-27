Consumers Energy's Reliability Action Plan Provides Dollars to Power a Stronger Michigan Electric Grid

Company Receives Approval Today to Make 2026 Upgrades

JACKSON, Mich., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today received the green light to carry out new upgrades to secure Michigan's electric grid, a major investment that will keep the lights on more dependably for close to 2 million Michigan homes and businesses.

The company's 2026 Reliability Action Plan provides the dollars that will power grid improvements across communities like Grand Rapids, Flint, Lansing and Northern Michigan, which have been recovering from this month's massive winter storm.

Since 2021, our average electric customer experienced an hour less time in the dark in normal conditions. That's a 28% drop, one of the biggest in the nation over that time.

"Consumers Energy is helping our customers by securing the grid and giving them the tools to reduce and manage their bills. Our Reliability Action Plan represents an investment that will lead to fewer and shorter power outages," said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of electric distribution. "At the same time, we understand the impact of rising costs, so we will continue to help people lower and manage bills while making upgrades to power their lives more reliably."

Today's plan approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission ends a nearly year-long process. Last June, Consumers Energy offered the Reliability Action Plan to the commission to secure the grid that is built around additional customer investment.

About 75 cents of every customer dollar goes directly back into securing the grid. Consumers Energy will:

Double the number of miles this decade where Consumers Energy trims trees.

Bury more power lines this year to protect them from storms and threats that cause outages.

Install poles that withstand stronger winds and storms.

Add technology that instantly reacts to interruptions.

Secure our grid against physical and cyber threats.

"We know the cost of everything is going up, from energy to health care to groceries. That's why we ensure that we're making smart, cost-effective upgrades to secure the grid, fix problems before they happen, and improve reliability for our customers," said Kelly Hall, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of regulatory and legal affairs. "Consumers Energy works hard to help our friends and neighbors, through money-saving programs and connecting people with assistance that helps manage bills."

With spring now starting, Consumers Energy is helping customers on the heels of last season's cold. Consumers Energy continues to reach out to seniors and other customers whose bills have been most affected by the cold. We will continue more direct outreach that helps people make payments and take steps to lower future bills. The company also provided $5 million to 11 nonprofit organizations to help people with energy bills.

Consumers Energy plans to file its 2027 Reliability Action Plan in June, to continue making investments that secure the grid. The company will notify the Michigan Public Service Commission next week to start that process.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy