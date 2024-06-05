Consumers Expect Single-Day Responses to Their Inquiries, Scorpion Data Finds

New research and insights report uncovers industry shifts and trends for legal and home services across consumer preferences, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the digital marketing landscape

SALT LAKE CITY, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced the launch of its new insights report: The Scorpion Pulse . Results show that with advancements in technology, especially generative AI, consumers expect businesses to give timely, same-day responses, be transparent, and make search and discovery easier than ever.

Looking at the latest digital marketing trends and insights for the home services and legal industries, the spring 2024 report found that 70% of consumers favor home services companies that accommodate multiple contact options such as phone, text messaging, and online chat. In the legal industry, 66% of consumers expect a response within 24 hours of submitting an inquiry, a metric that is amplified in certain practice areas such as criminal defense.

"The ability to adapt quickly to changes in customer expectations, technology, and market dynamics is critical to success for legal and home services professionals. The Scorpion Pulse reveals that consumers today expect immediate responses and seamless interactions, making it crucial for home services and law firms to be proactive and highly responsive," said Jamie Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at Scorpion. "Local businesses are facing significant challenges, including, the rising cost of online advertising, increased competition, and economic conditions impacting consumer demand. This report gives businesses the insights they need to make informed marketing and advertising decisions, leverage new technology like AI to their advantage, and optimize their digital marketing campaigns effectively, based on our proprietary data and research."

Published data from Scorpion illustrates key insights that those in the home services and legal industries must understand to help grow their businesses.

For Home Services Businesses: Getting Inside the Minds of Today's Consumers. Speed isn't the only thing that matters. Today's home services customers demand transparency and quick solutions straight from reliable sources.

54% of consumers will decide on a home services provider within four hours of researching options.

Transparency and word of mouth are important for consumers with 67% checking at least three different review sources before making a decision and 64% only considering providers with at least a 4 out of 5 star rating.

The top three qualities consumers look for in a home services provider are affordability (58%), dependability (56%), and knowledgeability (35%).

For Legal Providers: Consumers Are Doing Their Due Diligence. Potential clients are becoming more meticulous in their research for law firms. They want fast responses, good reviews, and tech-driven experiences.

Two-thirds of people expect law firms to respond within one day of reaching out to them. A critical insight is that 45% of people make a decision on an attorney within 3 days.

Due diligence is increasingly important with 40% of consumers saying they read at least 7 reviews when deciding on an attorney to work with.

Consumers are also seeking technology-driven legal experiences including digital document sharing (48%), online billing (47%), and the use of client portals (40%).

In AI We Trust. Consumer understanding, acceptance, and adoption of AI is growing. The intersection of AI and traditional Search on Google and other search engines is changing how people see, trust, and use AI-generated results.

When it comes to AI search results on Google and other search engines, 75% of consumers feel it improves the experience of looking for and researching local businesses.

67% note having some experience using AI with top categories being education and research, gaming and entertainment, and shopping.

33% of consumers say they trust AI-generated search results, depending on the source those results come from.

To see the full report and gain valuable insight on navigating digital marketing, the future of search, and AI in home services and legal, please visit scorpion.co/pulse .

Survey Methodology

To uncover digital marketing trends shaping the legal and home services industries, Scorpion deployed a series of surveys beginning with its, "Consumer Search Trends," initiative which began in September 2023. As part of this research, two vertical-focused surveys were completed in which a total of 1,209 U.S.-based adults (18+) were enrolled. To understand top-of-mind sentiments toward AI-generated search, an additional survey of 1,000 U.S.-based adults (18+) was conducted in partnership with Dynata in February of this year.

About Scorpion

For more than two decades, Scorpion has helped local business owners leverage technology and marketing to reach their goals. Scorpion helps business owners understand their local market and optimize their marketing efforts to drive more revenue. Through award-winning AI, technology, and marketing experts, Scorpion helps businesses run their best business – unifying every part of their business towards reaching their goals. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

