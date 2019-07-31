Consumers Vote Travelzoo One of Germany's Fairest Companies

BERLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been awarded "Fair Company" status by Deutschland Test according to a recent online survey of consumers' attitude towards 806 German companies across 75 different industries and categories.

Deutschland Test, which is part of the well-known Focus Money magazine, evaluates goods and services objectively and independently, using scientific methods. For the first time, it has investigated which companies German consumers believe behave fairly towards their customers. Fairness, for the purposes of the survey, means decent and respectful business behavior with an honest and responsible attitude towards consumers and others.

To evaluate which German companies could be recognized as "fair", Deutschland Test commissioned an online survey of 170,000 consumers who were asked to what extent they agreed that they are treated fairly by the companies being assessed. Their responses were measured on a 5-point scale, from "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree". In the "Portals for Travel Deals" category, Travelzoo outperformed and earnt "Fair Company" status. Winners of "Fair Company" status across other industries and categories include companies like PayPal, Lufthansa and Amazon.

"We are very proud to be named 'Fair Company'," said Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany. "Travelzoo is committed to inspiring people to travel, and we want to achieve this mission fairly and responsibly. For more than 20 years, we have provided our members irresistible deals that are selected with the highest standards of quality and value. The encouraging result of this survey shows that our integrity and hard work are well received and recognized by consumers in Germany."

About the Survey

Market research institute ServiceValue conducted the survey for Deutschland Test in May 2019 to investigate for the first time how fairness is attributed to retailers and service providers by the consumers in Germany. The conclusion of which companies are "fair" is based entirely on consumers' feedback and judgement.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

