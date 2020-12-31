Contactless Delivery Reaches a Milestone in the United States

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Before 2020, contactless delivery was a term only used in small niches of big box retail to save staff hours. Customers could order something online and pick it up through an app-connected locker system installed at the front of the store rather than at the customer service desk. Today, in the presence of COVID-19, contactless delivery in the United States has become a public health necessity, propelling the industry's pioneer, Sacramento-based Luxer One, to be the first company to reach 100-million deliveries of everything from packages, retail purchases and school books to legal paperwork, student laptops and food delivery by a smart locker.

"The growth in the need for smart lockers since COVID-19 is nothing short of remarkable," says Arik Levy, Founder and CEO of Luxer One. "We've gone from being a smart locker company primarily serving package management for condominium complexes and some retail stores to a contactless solution company serving multiple industries for a variety of purposes in less than one year. I had a long-term vision of this, since smart lockers and automation are quite common in Europe; but the speed with which it happened in the U.S. was stunning."

In 2019, Luxer was ranked the #1 Multifamily Package Locker System by Kingsley Report; today, their lockers are found in 1000s of Class A Apartment Buildings, hundreds of libraries, offices, government buildings and retail stores, several California State Universities, including UCLA, Honeywell, Macy's, Foot Locker, and America's top home improvement retailer.

"Ultimately, with the imminent growth of the government sector as well as installations in major retailers, we will reach a paradigm where smart lockers are essentially everywhere and meant for public use versus use by a single business," adds Levy. "Delivery of anything to a home address will become less and less common in favor of a more secure, more connected and more economical public locker model."

Luxer One first introduced high-quality, smart locker systems for package management more than a decade ago. They also developed the industry's first-ever iOS software for smart lockers. Today, they are considered the go-to smart locker for quality, aesthetics and ease of use. A basic Luxer locker system can be installed anywhere in the United States in just a few days, and a variety of payment options make them as affordable as $249 per month.

