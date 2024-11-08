Contemporary Concepts Acquired by New Owners Paul & Lisa Hulbert III

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking M&A is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Contemporary Concepts, a respected name in the bereavement care industry, by Paul and Lisa Hulbert III. Viking advisors Robert Aliota and Trevor Crocker represented the seller, Doug Cullen, in this transaction.

"Once I had decided to sell my company, I knew that the buyer needed to be someone with the same passion and concern for our employees and customers as I have," expressed Mr. Cullen. "Viking matched the perfect buyer… I couldn't be happier with the outcome."

Contemporary Concepts has been acquired by Individual Buyers.

Founded by Cullen in 1982, Contemporary Concepts has become a trusted partner for community-minded business leaders throughout the U.S. and Canada, providing families, funeral homes, and community sponsors with thoughtful and professional bereavement services. Cullen's top priority in exiting was finding the right buyer to care for his employees and clients, as he did for 40+ years.

Paul Hulbert III, a seasoned professional in credit risk management and investment banking, enters entrepreneurship with his wife, Lisa. With abundant experience working with a wide range of personalities and business types, Mr. Hulbert brings an authentic and collaborative management style to Contemporary Concepts. His strong character and integrity are just what Cullen wanted in a new leader for his company.

"Sometimes you just know," reflects Viking's Robert Aliota. "Our goal is always to understand our client's business, identify the right profile for a successful new owner, and match the seller's ideals with a qualified buyer. After meeting Paul and Lisa, it was clear they were a perfect fit for Contemporary Concepts. The communication, mutual respect, and alignment of values throughout the process were exceptional."

Viking is proud to have facilitated this transaction and looks forward to seeing Contemporary Concepts continue to thrive.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit https://vikingmergers.com to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

