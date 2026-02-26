Shaped by Entrepreneurship: Jake Iacovella Joins Viking M&A

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has welcomed Jake Iacovella to its Tampa office as an Associate Advisor, underscoring the firm's investment in developing talent grounded in technical skill and personal conviction.

Jake Iacovella Joins Viking Mergers & Acquisitions in Tampa.

Iacovella's passion for working with entrepreneurs is deeply rooted in his upbringing. His father immigrated from Italy and spent more than 40 years building, operating, and selling companies. Witnessing that journey firsthand shaped Iacovella's respect for the sacrifices made by business owners in privately held companies and fuels his commitment to advocating for them at pivotal moments.

"Jake understands that selling a business is never just a transaction. It's personal, and he recognizes the profound meaning behind the process," said Larry Lawson, Viking M&A Florida Division President. "That perspective, combined with his financial discipline and work ethic, makes him a strong addition to our Florida team."

Before joining Viking, Iacovella worked in commercial real estate, where he developed disciplined underwriting and modeling expertise, managing acquisitions, dispositions, buyer outreach, and transaction due diligence across hundreds of listings nationwide.

Iacovella's role in Viking's transactions is helping business owners prepare, market, and successfully exit their companies at maximum value. He brings experience in financial analysis, valuations, and transactional disciplines, with hands-on exposure to sell-side M&A processes.

A Tampa native, Iacovella earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Florida State University and currently serves as Chairman of the Rising Leaders Board at the Children's Cancer Center.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking M&A, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and Tampa, FL. The firm boasts 18 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services and mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-tampa-fl/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or to access more information regarding selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions