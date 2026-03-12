Viking M&A Expands Florida Operations with Addition of Pilar Lugo as Marketing & Support Manager

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has welcomed Pilar Lugo to its Florida headquarters in Tampa as Marketing & Support Manager. Her addition further strengthens Viking's leadership infrastructure as the firm continues to scale advisor capacity and deliver exceptional outcomes for business owners nationwide.

Lugo joins Viking with a strong background in strategic marketing, business operations, and client service developed across both corporate and agency environments. Prior to joining Viking, she worked at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where she provided local and global support to attorneys through marketing, communications, and client development initiatives. Earlier in her career, she contributed to large‑scale marketing efforts at AdventHealth, gaining experience in targeted marketing, campaign execution, content development, digital engagement, and performance analysis.

As Marketing & Support Manager, Lugo serves as the primary liaison between Viking and national vendors, ensuring alignment, clear communication, and effective execution of shared objectives. "Pilar enhances the operational and marketing foundation that leads Viking's continued growth across Florida, the Southeast, and planned US markets," said Florida Division President Larry Lawson. In addition, she facilitates marketing initiatives to integrate internal platforms, streamline processes, and reinforce accountability across Viking deal teams. "She brings discipline, responsiveness, and attention to detail that further reinforce a seamless, professional experience throughout every stage of Viking's transaction process."

Born and raised in Tampa, Lugo grew up in a family of entrepreneurs. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Business Management from Florida State University, where she held leadership roles in Student Government and the Panhellenic Council, building a strong foundation in collaboration and organizational leadership.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions Florida Division

Viking M&A, with offices strategically located throughout Florida, supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and Tampa, FL. The firm boasts 18 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services and mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past three decades, Viking has successfully sold over 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio of nearly four times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

