Contemporary Services Corporation and Partners Execute Successful Super Bowl LX Operations in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) successfully delivered comprehensive event security and crowd management operations for Super Bowl LX, supporting one of the world's largest and most complex sporting events through extensive planning, coordination, and execution alongside public and private-sector affiliates.

CSC would like to first recognize and commend the leadership of Cathy Lanier, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer of the National Football League, along with the entire NFL Security Department and NFL Special Events Department, whose strategic oversight, coordination, and partnership were instrumental in the planning and execution of Super Bowl LX. Their leadership established the operational framework that enabled seamless collaboration across all security, operational, and public safety stakeholders.

CSC provided full operational coverage at Levi's Stadium and throughout the surrounding Super Bowl LX campus, encompassing more than 2 million square feet of secured space. On game day, CSC teams supported over 70,800 patrons, in addition to extensive exterior and campus operations.

"Super Bowl LX represented an extraordinary operational undertaking," said Mark Glaser, Executive Vice President of CSC. "Our teams delivered with precision, professionalism, and accountability at every level, working seamlessly with our partners to ensure a safe and positive experience for fans, staff, and stakeholders."

Beginning on January 5th, 2026, CSC maintained 24-hour operational coverage from load-in through load-out, ensuring uninterrupted security presence and operational continuity across all phases of the event.

More than 3,100 CSC team members were deployed, including event and security staff, supervisors, Field Intrusion Teams (FIT), and senior managers from across the country.

CSC's scope of responsibility included interior and exterior security, patron screening, ingress and egress management, crowd flow operations, and command post support, all executed to meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and fan experience.

CSC worked in close coordination with the National Football League, the San Francisco 49ers stadium operations, and public safety partners including the Santa Clara Police Department and EMS services. This integrated, multi-agency approach enabled clear communication, rapid response capability, and a unified operational framework throughout Super Bowl week and game day.

CSC also recognizes the outstanding leadership and collaboration of the San Francisco 49ers stadium operations team, whose partnership was instrumental in the successful execution of Super Bowl LX. CSC extends its appreciation to Lindsay Lopicolo, Jason Montgomery, Jeremy Vaux, and Francine Melendez Hughes for their leadership, coordination, and unwavering commitment to operational excellence.

"Super Bowl LX was a remarkable achievement made possible through teamwork, preparation, and trust across every organization involved," said Monica Campbell, Northern California Branch Manager at CSC. "I'm incredibly proud of our CSC teams and grateful for the strong partnership with the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers staff, and our public safety partners. Together, we delivered a safe, efficient, and world-class event that reflected the highest standards of event operations."

For local business inquiries and event security services in the Northern California region, please contact [email protected] or call (650) 524-8889.

CSC's performance at Super Bowl LX reinforces the company's standing as a trusted leader in large-scale event security and crowd management, with a proven ability to execute complex operations at the highest-profile events nationwide.

