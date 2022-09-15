Content Blockchain Pioneer Eluvio Wins TV Tech "Best of Show" Award Following Web3 Media Supersession at IBC 2022

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Blockchain pioneer, Eluvio, received the prestigious TV Tech "Best of Show" Award for IBC 2022, following a packed supersession about the use of Web3 in Media attended by leaders from across the media and entertainment industry.

Eluvio Wins TV Tech Best of Show at IBC 2022

At IBC 2022, Eluvio hosted an exclusive, standing-room-only event ( https://live.eluv.io/community ) on how Web3 media is transforming content businesses, including use cases of the Eluvio Content Blockchain for decentralized content distribution and monetization, including live, on demand, and interactive content. Attendees learned about new Web3-native use cases from MGM Studios; Microsoft and Contend; The Real Cannonball Run; and Cirkay and Virgin Records—and how they used the Eluvio Content Blockchain for benefits in scale, efficiency, and engagement. Applications covered supply chain transformation, token-gated content, interactive live events with Web3 offers, and personalized media NFTs.

Notably, Eluvio won the 2022 TV Tech IBC " Best of Show " Award for its "Transformative Video NFTs and Marketplace." Earlier this year, Eluvio also won a " Product of the Year Award " at the 2022 NAB Show for broadcast TV's first major NFT endeavor.

"The media and entertainment industry has reached an exciting inflection point for Web3 adoption, and Eluvio is honored to be recognized for our efforts," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "We've created a content blockchain that enables compelling new ways to engage audiences through a Web3-native CDN, supply chain transformation, token-gated content, and media NFTs. As evidenced by our customers and partners, Eluvio provides a high-performance, hyper-efficient, and cost-effective platform to directly monetize concerts, films, shows, digital albums, digital collectables, and metaverse experiences. This past year has been incredible, but we're just getting started."

Additional information about the Eluvio Content Blockchain is at https://live.eluv.io . .

About Eluvio, Inc.

Eluvio is the content blockchain for the creator economy. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. It provides live and file-based content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, and dynamic and static distribution, and minting of derivative NFTs for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment's Blockchain Creative Labs, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology that was acquired by IBM, and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association.

