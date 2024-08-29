Content Creators continue to disrupt traditional fundraising methods at Make-A-Wish, fueling the role of influencers as philanthropists

The funds will help the wish-granting organization deliver the life-changing power of a wish to even more children with critical illnesses nationwide

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of rapid technological advancement and digital engagement, content creators and gaming platforms are emerging as powerful disruptors of traditional fundraising methods. These platforms are providing nonprofits like Make-A-Wish® with innovative avenues to raise funds. Over the last two years, the collaboration between Make-A-Wish and digital creators has helped grant hundreds of wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

I wish to meet a unicorn - Charlotte, 5, hematologic disorder; Photo credit: Fanciful Photography

The creator economy continues to proliferate, expected to roughly double to $480 billion by 2027, up from about $250 billion in 2023. Content creators are leveraging platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok and using their influence and reach to engage followers in charitable causes, often in real-time. These creators bring authenticity and personal connection to fundraising, inspiring their audiences to contribute to causes they care about.

"The success of these innovative fundraising methods lies in their ability to foster a sense of community and shared purpose among donors," said Jared Perry, chief revenue officer at Make-A-Wish America. "Digital creators have built strong, loyal communities based on authenticity and common interests. When this connection is used to rally behind a cause like Make-A-Wish, it can generate significant donations and lead to long-term relationships with an entirely new audience."

Content creators can create dedicated content, such as videos, specifically designed for fundraising, and promote crowdfunding campaigns to mobilize their audience. Utilizing social media for calls to action and consistent promotion of donation links can further amplify the impact. Collaborating with other creators or brands for joint campaigns, hosting live events and organizing giveaways, or using donation widgets through platforms like Tiltify to make contributing easy for viewers are other effective ways to drive contributions.

"We know wishes can create hope and renew energy for wish kids, their families and everyone involved. By becoming ambassadors of Make-A-Wish, and featuring our mission regularly in their content, creators can inspire sustained support and make a meaningful difference," Perry continued.

One of the most unique developments in this digital revolution is the rise in engaged content creator communities like ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) as a fundraising tool. ASMR combines the immersive world of video games with the soothing, sensory-rich experience of ASMR content, which has gained immense popularity on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Make-A-Wish partnered with MANA Talent Group, which represents some of the leaders in the ASMR content creation, for the second year to raise funds to create life-changing memories for wish kids and their families. The creator-led fundraiser utilized donation goals, interactive challenges, and direct engagement with viewers to raise over $50,000, providing a dynamic and entertaining fundraising experience during Make-A-Wish's Summer of Wishes FUNdraising event.

"The ASMR community is incredibly close-knit and passionate, and we're very proud of what they've achieved for Make-A-Wish," said Alexandra Press, CMO for MANA. "We hope events like these demonstrate just how capable they are compared to some of the more mainstream creator categories."

"It was heartwarming to work with Make-A-Wish," said Amy Kay, ASMR content creator. "I admire their mission of creating hope for kids fighting critical illnesses, and I wanted to be part of having the chance to give wish kids an experience where they can just be kids."

More than 300 influencer and gaming-related wishes have been granted this year alone, but for every wish granted, two more kids are waiting for their wish to be funded. Make-A-Wish relies on fundraisers, donors, and partners to make life-changing wishes possible. To learn more and find out how you can get involved, visit wish.org/stream.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

