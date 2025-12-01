Dave & Buster's Surpasses $20 Million in Donations to Make-A-Wish®

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish® proudly celebrates a major milestone in its partnership with Dave & Buster's, raising over $20 million and granting more than 2,500 wishes since the collaboration began in 2012. Over the past decade, this impactful relationship has brought hope, strength, and joy to thousands of children with critical illnesses across the country.

Dave & Buster's launched its fundraising efforts with an initial goal of $120,000 in its first year, ultimately raising nearly $500,000 in 2012 alone. That early success laid the foundation for a long-term commitment to community support. Since then, Dave & Buster's has consistently raised over $1 million annually through a variety of creative and meaningful initiatives, including customer donation campaigns, local and regional fundraising events, and generous in-kind contributions.

"Dave & Buster's has been an extraordinary partner in our mission to grant life-changing wishes," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Their generosity and unwavering commitment have helped us reach more families, creating lasting moments of joy and hope. Reaching the $20 million milestone is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together."

Beyond financial contributions, Dave & Buster's has played a vital role in delivering unforgettable experiences to wish kids. From celebrity meet-and-greets to wish reveal celebrations and custom events, their venues have become places where wishes come true.

"At Dave & Buster's, we're deeply honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Make-A-Wish," said Tony Wehner, chief operating officer of Dave & Buster's. "For years we've had the privilege of helping bring joy and unforgettable experiences to children and families whose strength and courage inspire us every day. This partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of fun, hope and community, as well as our commitment to making a lasting difference together."

The partnership expanded in 2022 with the acquisition of Main Event, which has since contributed to the fundraising efforts, further enhancing the campaign's reach and success.

For more information about the partnership or to get involved, visit wish.org

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

