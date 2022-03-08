Content Delivery Network Market Size Worth $95.37 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content delivery network market size is expected to reach USD 95.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors expected to drive the market's growth are rising demand for advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), increasing accessibility and affordability of mobile and broadband networks, reducing costs, and increasing demand for affordable smartphones and data plans, are giving the opportunities to the market players to launch advanced CDN solutions.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The dynamic CDN segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The CDN solution and content providers and media broadcasters are playing a vital role in empowering their customer base and revenue by considering network and delivery optimization, for the growth.

The web performance optimization segment is expected to register a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period due to the growing demand for Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS)

The e-commerce segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 22.9% from 2022 to 2030. As the online shopping spaces evolve, the companies want to ensure adequate website acceleration and enhanced security. Additionally, solution providers need to deliver a compelling web content experience for e-commerce websites and continue driving the growth.

The peer-to-peer service provider segment is expected to grow considerably at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising demand for network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery.

Increasing volumes of online content due to extensive usage of various social media platforms necessitate peer-to-peer CDN solutions for network optimization and content delivery.

Content Delivery Network Market Growth & Trends

The increasing population and the advancements in network technologies lead to high content consumption, thereby increasing the demand for efficient CDN solutions. Furthermore, the digitalization of the media and entertainment industry is boosting the overall market growth. However, data security and information privacy are likely to limit market growth. Several initiatives have been taken by the government in different countries to provide high-speed internet facilities in both rural and urban areas and also the recent improvements in internet speed have increased data consumption.

This has led to cause congestion and latency issues, and rise in internet traffic, and created massive growth in the demand for CDN solutions to provide efficient content delivery to the end users. This has a direct impact on the enterprises where daily operations and businesses depend on the delivery speed of the content, webpage performance, and the time taken for a webpage to load, by which they can strengthen their business. This has compelled organizations to utilize CDN solutions for driving process optimization and delivering better customer experience and service.

Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global content delivery network market based on content-type, solutions, service provider, end use, and region:

CDN Content-type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Static

Dynamic

CDN Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security

CDN Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Traditional Commercial

Cloud

Peer-to-Peer

Telecom

CDN End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Advertising

E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Others

CDN Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Players of the Content Delivery Network Market

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Limelight Networks

Verizon

AT&T Intellectual Property

Google LLC

Microsoft

CenturyLink

Deutsche Telekom AG

Tata Communications

Fastly, Inc.

Tencent Cloud

Cloud Kingsoft Corporation, Ltd.

Alibaba.com

