Content Partners and Carlyle Global Credit Announce Single-Asset Continuation Vehicle Providing New Capital for Film and TV Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Partners and global investment firm Carlyle's (NASDAQ: CG) Global Credit platform today announced the successful closing of a single-asset continuation vehicle for Content Partners LLC (the "Company"), the leading independent owner of major studio-distributed films, television programming, and related participations.

The transaction includes the option for existing investors, including Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund II ("CCOF II"), and new third party investors, as well as Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund III ("CCOF III"), to participate and provides additional capital to support Content Partners' continued growth and acquisition strategy across the film and television ecosystem. Existing investors were provided with the option to realize liquidity or continue participating in the Company's future growth.

Founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, Content Partners is an investment firm and asset manager focused on providing liquidity solutions to owners of media assets across film, television, music, and other entertainment properties. Today, the Company manages a portfolio of over 800 motion pictures and more than 3,000 hours of television content and is the largest independent owner of major studio-distributed content. Since the 2022 investment by Carlyle's Global Credit platform, Content Partners has significantly expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and growth across its library of film and television assets.

"We are pleased to have supported Content Partners' success and look forward to continuing our partnership as the Company enters its next phase of growth with this new capital," said Benjamin Fund, Partner at Carlyle. "Content Partners has built a differentiated platform focused on high-quality film and television assets. The portfolio is characterized by what we believe are long-duration, largely uncorrelated cash flows that we think are well positioned to continue benefiting from sustained demand for premium library content. We look forward to partnering with the team to build on this success in the years to come."

"Content Partners is excited about the successful closing of this continuation vehicle, which delivers meaningful new capital to fuel our ongoing acquisition momentum while providing existing investors with attractive liquidity options," said Steven Kram, Co-Founder and CEO; Steven Blume, Co-Founder, CFO, and COO; and John Mass, President of Content Partners. "We appreciate the strong ongoing support from Carlyle and are confident this transaction will help us further strengthen our position as the leading independent owner of premium studio film and television assets. We're eager to build on this momentum by continuing to pursue compelling film and television opportunities that will expand our market-leading library and deliver outstanding long-term value."

Carlyle's Credit Opportunities strategy within the firm's Global Credit platform seeks to provide highly structured and privately negotiated solutions across the capital structure to family, founder, and management-owned businesses, sponsor-backed companies, and special situations, with a focus on long-term value creation. Carlyle's Global Credit platform has $209 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Carlyle. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Carlyle. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Content Partners.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $475 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026, Carlyle's purpose is to connect people, ideas, and capital to fuel growth for companies and performance for investors. Carlyle employs more than 2,500 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com . Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

About Content Partners LLC

Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long-term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels. Since its inception, Content Partners has acquired interests in over 800 studio-release films and more than 3,000 hours of television.

Media Contacts

Prosek for Carlyle

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Content Partners

Michal Mitchell

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SOURCE Content Partners