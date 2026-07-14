CONTENT PARTNERS AND ED SIMPSON LAUNCH WONDERLOOM MEDIA, A DIGITAL FIRST, CREATOR ECONOMY PLATFORM

Wonderloom Media Acquires Dr. Insanity, A Leading YouTube True Crime Channel

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Partners, the leading independent owner of major studio-distributed film, television, and related media assets, today announced the launch of Wonderloom Media, a new company with media executive Ed Simpson, formerly Chief Strategy Officer of Wheelhouse, who will serve as CEO. Combining Content Partners' media investment expertise with Simpson's operating experience, the new venture will acquire and scale high-potential YouTube-native and creator-led content businesses.

The company completed its first acquisition, Dr. Insanity, one of YouTube's largest true crime channels, known for its documentary-style storytelling, with more than 5 million subscribers and over 1.3 billion total views.

Simpson said, "YouTube is no longer the disruptor. It has become the incumbent. The creator economy has matured into one of the most important sectors in media, and Wonderloom is built with the creative and operational experience to deliver on the needs of creators as they expand into diversified media businesses. Dr. Insanity is the perfect first acquisition: a leading true crime channel with a strong editorial voice, a loyal audience, proven storytelling and meaningful room to expand. We are thrilled to launch this next chapter with Content Partners, and we are already partnering with creators ready to take their content further."

"Our experience investing in content gives us a unique vantage point, and we're applying that expertise to build this new venture," said Scott Hemming and Alphonse Lordo, of Content Partners. "By evolving our content libraries into active creator partnerships, we will drive creator ascension, delivering hands-on support to help top creators build and scale high-quality, original programming at a pivotal moment for the industry."

Night served as advisor to Dr. Insanity on the transaction. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Wonderloom, Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Content Partners, and Baker & Hostetler LLP served as legal counsel to Dr. Insanity.

About Wonderloom Media

Wonderloom Media is a creator-first media platform formed by Content Partners and media entrepreneur Ed Simpson to acquire, operate, and scale YouTube-native and creator-led content businesses. The company targets YouTube and other creator-led properties with strong communities and long-term growth potential, which it supports through professionalized operations, expanded distribution, and 360° monetization strategies.

About Content Partners

Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long-term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels. Since its inception, Content Partners has acquired interests in over 800 studio-release films and more than 3,000 hours of television.

About Ed Simpson

Ed Simpson is a media entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience building and scaling content, digital media and IP-led businesses across television, streaming, creator platforms, podcasts and branded commerce. As part of the founding leadership team at Wheelhouse, he helped shape and scale the company into a diversified premium content platform, led strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and helped drive major capital formation initiatives. Earlier in his career, he was a key architect of the Leftfield Entertainment roll-up and its sale to ITV.

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SOURCE Content Partners