Contentstack Announces Stellar Results for the First Half of 2019 and Expands U.S. Footprint with New Austin Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the headless CMS pioneer and enterprise Digital Experience Platform, today announced that it recorded nearly 400% sales growth in the first half of 2019, as compared to the first half of 2018. The company has served over 10 billion content requests with its award-winning headless CMS . This tremendous growth has been driven by the need for organizations to deliver omnichannel experiences across devices and form factors, using systems that cater to the distinct needs of both technical and business users.

The demand for its digital experience platform has led Contentstack to expand its global footprint with new offices in The Netherlands and now in Austin. Contentstack Founder and CEO Neha Sampat will be leading the company from her new Austin base and extending her support of women in technology to this vibrant region.

"We're expanding our presence to the Silicon Hills for a number of reasons -- one of which is to build out our team with highly skilled local talent," said Neha Sampat, Founder and CEO at Contentstack. "Fostering diversity of thought remains at the core of our company's values and decision-making processes, and these new offices will inspire continued innovation and creativity. I personally look forward to sharing my lessons learned with the next generation of local entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on women in tech."

Other notable achievements by Contentstack this year include:

New customers: Contentstack welcomed a fresh wave of enterprises and digitally progressive organizations to its rapidly growing customer base, including Holiday Inn, Morningstar, SAP, Riot Games, Broadridge, Honor, SANS Institute and Trademe.

New platform features: In March, Contentstack introduced pre-built integrations for the world's leading AI solutions from Amazon, Google, IBM and Salesforce. Using Contentstack's widgets, AI is embedded directly in the Contentstack Editor Experience and available throughout a user's workflow, delivering a seamless in-context experience. Developers can now build deeper integrations than ever before and provide marketers with insights to make faster, more informed, data-driven decisions.

Contentstack completed a rebrand in August including a new website built with Gatsby, a modern web framework, to achieve better performance. The new website features an ROI calculator where companies can estimate time and money saved, as well as revenue gained, by using Contentstack's headless CMS.

Industry recognition: Summer 2019 was an embarrassment of riches for Contentstack on the awards front. The company was named:

New partnerships: Contentstack recently expanded its partnership with SAP to support the newly launched SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory. The company also added new partnerships with Beamly, Caxy, EPAM, Omnigon, Rose Digital and Willowtree.

New hires: Beyond new office openings, Contentstack added John Kelly as Head of Product Management, Martin Briggs as Head of Digital Marketing, Jim Odlum as Head of Partnerships and Sonja Kotrotsos to lead EMEA efforts.

Follow Contentstack

Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Contentstack

About Contentstack

Contentstack ™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. Learn more at www.contentstack.com .

Media Contact:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

cathy@summers-pr.com

415-483-0840

SOURCE Contentstack

Related Links

http://www.contentstack.com

