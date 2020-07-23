Contentstack Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires in Sales and Marketing to Scale for Rapid Growth of a Digital-First World

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform, today announced it has bolstered its leadership ranks with several key hires across departments. These new additions bring decades of technology marketing and sales experience to the team and hail from some of the most well-known companies in the industry. Contentstack is expanding its team in order to scale operations and address the high demand for its modern content management system in a digital-first world.

In the first half of 2020, Contentstack doubled its user base and recorded 100% customer retention. Notable new customers signed this year include Coty, DER Touristik, King.com, Promod, The J. Paul Getty Trust and The Stars Group. The company was also a founding member of the MACH Alliance , an industry organization that advocates for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless.

On the heels of a significant funding round in late 2019, Contentstack is attracting top-notch talent to its ranks, building its bench strength as companies increasingly adopt MACH-powered solutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Now serving billions of API calls per month, Contentstack is scaling to meet customer demand with an expanded team and new offices in Austin and Virar, India.

"Powerful digital experiences went from a nice-to-have to a need-to-have practically overnight in the wake of COVID-19," said Neha Sampat, CEO of Contentstack. "Since the beginning of the year, we have experienced incredible interest from enterprises wanting a future-proof, best-in-class product that they can rely on to deliver exceptional customer experiences. We are bringing on high-caliber talent from around the world to scale up for the massive push to digital as a way to deliver superior business outcomes. These new hires are just the first step in our plan to win the market."

Kim Howard joined Contentstack as Vice President of Marketing. Howard is a strategic sales and marketing executive with a history of creating and executing global, integrated programs that build brand equity, generate demand and accelerate the sales cycle in support of revenue goals and long-term growth. Previously, Howard held senior marketing positions at Komprise, Veritas Technologies, Sanarus Technologies, Juniper Networks and Cisco.

Varia Makagonova was named Director of Marketing. Makagonova specializes in purpose-led technology marketing and brand strategy. She previously held marketing and brand leadership roles at Relay42 and Bloomreach. Wim van Horen joined Contentstack as Director of Sales for EMEA. Van Horen brings experience in e-commerce software sales and business development with companies such as True Fit, Episerver and Shopping2020. Shauna Kozinski was named Director of Mid-market Sales. She has a background in sales and financial services with sales positions at Quintype Technologies, Kentico Software and Santander Bank.

Renee Holland joined the company as the Global Head of People, bringing a wealth of experience in creating global workforce-development programs and managing dynamic, highly competitive and diversely cultured employees. She previously held HR positions at Gannett, Dropbox, NodeSource and Rosetta Stone. Andrew Lachman is now Head of Legal and Data Protection Officer, with more than 15 years of experience in corporate technology transactions, data privacy, trademarks, employment matters and corporate law. He previously served as in-house counsel with Paramount Pictures and Move.com.

"By adding experienced, talented individuals to Contentstack's all-star team, we are prepared to move into the next phase of high-scale growth," added Sampat. "Strong people with diverse backgrounds form the foundation of Contentstack. With proven track records in scaling and supporting high-impact teams, these key new hires will play a critical role in accelerating our go-to market strategy."

Contentstack is the pioneering API-first enterprise SaaS platform at the intersection of content management and digital experiences. The first headless CMS to enable business and IT to easily collaborate, Contentstack removes silos between business units and enables organizations to provide unparalleled customer experiences.

Follow Contentstack

Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Contentstack

About Contentstack

Contentstack ™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com .

Media Contact:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

[email protected]

415-483-0480

SOURCE Contentstack LLC

Related Links

http://www.raweng.com

