Contentstack Extends Support for SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , a leading content experience platform, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with SAP to support the newly launched SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory. With the Extension Factory, businesses can create cloud-native extensions for the Intelligent Enterprise. As an API-first content management system (CMS) , Contentstack can now integrate with SAP cloud products.

SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory is SAP's go-to cloud-native extensibility framework for the Intelligent Enterprise and an evolutionary step towards creating a next-generation ecosystem. For its part, Contentstack is an excellent catalyst to help propel integrations with SAP C/4HANA solutions.

As an SAP partner, Contentstack delivers integrated content services for the SAP Cloud Platform Portal. Together, this enables businesses that use SAP solutions to quickly and easily create portals, sites and apps with embedded, turnkey content management capabilities – all without the hassle and complexity of a traditional CMS. Now with SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory, once a business connects its systems to SAP Cloud Platform, developers can access all available APIs and events in a central catalog.

"We live in a world where content is consumed via countless channels and form factors across mobile, web and IoT," said Matthew Baier, COO at Contentstack. "Decoupling code from content allows developers to build digital experiences faster and with higher fidelity. With SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory, developers can quickly set up trust between the key content systems that are contributing to the digital customer experience. The seamless connectivity between applications means businesses can focus on delivering customer value without wasting time building custom code."

Contentstack was recently named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management . With its cloud-native, API-first architecture, Contentstack's headless CMS cuts down on infrastructure, maintenance, cost, and complexity, enabling companies to provide holistic digital experiences.

To illustrate how a headless CMS can deliver content to portal environments and other digital channels, Contentstack partnered with Forrester's Senior Analyst Mark Grannan to host a webinar explaining this modern content architecture, its benefits and real world use cases.

About Contentstack

Contentstack ™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. Learn more at www.contentstack.com .

