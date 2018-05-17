Contentstack Levels the Playing Field for Content Editors to Join Developers in Delivering Modern Digital Experiences

"API-first content management is a growing trend in the enterprise, but most commercial solutions are optimized for developers and leave behind the content editor," said Mike Johnston, CMS industry expert and Founder of CMS Critic. "In a modern enterprise, both IT and business teams have to work together when it comes to managing digital content. With these new features, Contentstack dramatically upgrades the content editing experience for business users and places them on an equal footing with their technical peers."

The new key features for content editors are:

Workflow: Efficient Content Lifecycle Management

With Workflow, business content managers can streamline the process of content creation, review and deployment. Workflow significantly lowers the number of tools, review cycles and approvals required to publish content.

Publishing Rules: Define and Enforce Approval Processes

Essential to any enterprise is the ability to ensure only high-quality, approved content is disseminated via its official channels. With Publishing Rules, content can only be published if the approver(s) sign(s) off the publishing request.

Releases: Easier Deployment of Voluminous, Time-Sensitive Content

Releases eases the process of managing content associated with major business events, such as promotional campaigns or product announcements. Users can combine content elements into a single release, publish content in bulk and – crucially – accommodate last-minute content or schedule changes with ease.

Additional enhancements include Reference Editing, which streamlines the editing experience for dynamic content – such as a product catalog – and new multi-language features that deliver a powerful, developer-friendly version comparison tool into the palms of business users tracking site changes across different localizations.

"By recognizing their unique requirements and treating both constituents as equal players, Contentstack for the first time unifies traditionally divided IT and Business teams," said Matthew Baier, COO of Contentstack. "With the advent of digital content hubs – which extend significantly beyond the scope and limitations of a traditional CMS – marketers can now engage their audiences on any digital channel with personalized content, while IT reaps the benefits of enterprise scale and security."

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ is the leading API-first content hub at the intersection of content management systems (CMS) and digital experience platforms (DXP) powering omnichannel content delivery, personalized customer journeys, and modernized digital experiences. It accelerates and simplifies content management across today's and tomorrow's digital channels, including web, mobile and IoT. Contentstack's award-winning technology has been recognized by leading industry analysts as a catalyst for a new generation of digital customer experiences. From desktops to smart phones, from kiosks to smart watches, from billboards to jumbotrons, from dashboards to VR headsets – content is delivered with the push of a button and optimized for every screen, device and channel. Learn more at www.contentstack.com and follow us @Contentstack.

