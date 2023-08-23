Contentstack Named a Strong Performer in Content Management Systems by Independent Research Firm

News provided by

Contentstack

23 Aug, 2023, 11:51 ET

Highest possible scores in criteria of low-code/no-code experience assembly, back-end extensibility, pricing flexibility and transparency, and global delivery strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, today announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. August 2023 report, "The Forrester Wave™: Content Management Systems, Q3 2023." The report evaluates 10 top content management system (CMS) providers on 26 criteria for their current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to the report, Contentstack "…shines in its ease of back-end extensibility through turnkey integrations, coupled with global deployments." The report also notes that Contentstack "…excels in innovation, global delivery, and its straightforward pricing model."

Contentstack also received the highest possible scores in the pricing flexibility and transparency and global delivery strategy criteria.

"Our headless CMS is the cornerstone of our composable digital experience platform," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Our goal is to make modern digital experiences easy for every marketer and developer out there, which is why we cheered when the Forrester report called our turnkey, no-code integrations 'the best within this evaluation.' With the right technology stack, brands can pursue any digital experience they dream up."

The report states that Contentstack is "a good fit for enterprises looking to reinvent their digital experience stack as composable..."

Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless) Alliance and aims to help enterprises go composable through initiatives like its customer Care Without Compromise™ program, Contentstack Academy, and the Go Composable resource website.

Read the full report HERE.

Follow Contentstack and Go Composable:
Web: https://www.contentstack.com/go-composable
Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog
Podcast: People Changing Enterprises
Community: https://community.contentstack.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack
Twitter: @Contentstack

About Contentstack
Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

Media Contact:
Chelsea Horn, Carve Communications for Contentstack
[email protected]

SOURCE Contentstack

Also from this source

Aragon Research Positions Contentstack as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2023

Contentstack Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape 2023 Worldwide Headless Content Management Systems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.