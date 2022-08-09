Conterra Networks Teams Up with Connectbase to Extend its Digital Ecosystem and Expand Revenue Opportunity

Conterra will leverage Connectbase's cloud-based SaaS platform to support multi-site deals with real-time serviceability, product availability and quoting

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces that Conterra Networks , one of the largest independent connectivity infrastructure companies in the United States with more than 13,250 fiber route miles, is now a part of The Connected World platform . The Connected World is Connectbase's cloud-based SaaS platform for connectivity buyers and sellers. As part of The Connected World digital ecosystem, Conterra can better support multi-site enterprise deals, enhance engagement between wholesale MSPs and carriers, and enable channel partners with real-time serviceability, product availability and quoting.

"We are excited to build our trusted ecosystem within Connectbase's considerable and growing ecosystem of network buyers and sellers," comments Michael Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Conterra Networks. "Conterra will leverage The Connected World to engage with our existing network partners more efficiently while simultaneously uncovering new potential partners and opportunities. The platform provides the insights we need to intelligently deploy capital and increase our reach while greatly improving customer service and partner relationships. Participation in The Connected World is a 'win' for everyone involved, from the buyers and sellers to the end user customer."

The Connected World brings buyers and sellers together, connecting over 1.4 billion locations across 147 countries today and growing faster than any other connectivity ecosystem in the market. The buyers generate millions of quotes per month, representing over $14 billion in global connectivity spend. The power of being connected has never mattered more, as the digital economy does not work without the underlying right connectivity. Connectbase and its ecosystem partners, like Conterra Networks, enable the world to work, learn and live in the digital world.

"Everyone within The Connected World ecosystem will now have visibility into Conterra's considerable network assets and near-net capabilities," comments Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Our partner network visibility, combined with our ecosystem of buyers and sellers, deep location-based insights and automation, creates an environment to quickly and cost-effectively complete connectivity queries and orders. It then becomes a real customer service point of differentiation for our partners and their customers. We're thrilled to welcome Conterra Networks."

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

About Conterra Networks

Founded in 2001, and now operating 13,250 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

