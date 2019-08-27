Contest Celebrates Sisterhood and 1st Anniversary of "Sisters from AARP" Newsletter with a Sam Fine Makeover Prize

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisters from AARP,SM a digital newsletter celebrating Gen-X and Baby Boomer African American women, today announced its "Sisterhood is Beautiful" contest, in which subscribers submit stories describing the moment that transformed a friend into a cherished sister-friend. The top essay will win a girls' trip to New York City inspired by the beauty of that friendship and a Nov. 15 makeover for the pair with celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine. His work has graced the faces of several African American A-list celebrities. The window to submit essays of up to 350 words runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6, 2019.

"Black women value and celebrate the essential friend who becomes family and is there for us through life's highs and lows," said Editor In Chief Claire McIntosh. "Over the past year our readers have come to know our site as a place for African American women to share real talk and tips—on style, health, sex, money and more. We're celebrating our first anniversary by showcasing the friendships that sustain our community."

With over 100,000 readers, the Sisters from AARP newsletter is sent to subscribers every Tuesday and features entertaining, informative and inspirational content created for black women by black women.

For more information, visit www.sistersletter.com and https://www.facebook.com/thesistersletter/.

