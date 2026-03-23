Context Labs Launches OpenEPA, a Public AI Platform for EPA Emissions Data

Transforming more than a decade of nationally reported greenhouse gas emissions data—preserved and contextualized by Context Labs—into a continuously accessible AI-enabled intelligence layer

HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Labs B.V. ("Context Labs"), a leading provider of high‑confidence industrial AI that transforms complex data into continuously proven insights, today announced the launch of OpenEPA, a public AI platform that archives U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP) data, and transforms it into an AI-enabled intelligence layer. OpenEPA makes emissions data searchable, auditable, and citation-ready at national scale and will debut at CERAWeek 2026, the energy industry's premier annual gathering.

Scan the QR code to register for access to the OpenEPA platform

OpenEPA enables researchers, journalists, analysts, policymakers, and the public to query more than a decade of nationally reported greenhouse gas emissions data through a continuously accessible AI-enabled intelligence layer built by Context Labs. The platform returns structured answers with clear source traceability, including query context, filters, reporting categories, and underlying EPA data, so outputs can be reviewed, verified, and cited with confidence.

"Where others see disconnected EPA datasets, Context Labs sees the foundation for a new intelligence layer," said Dan Harple, Founder and CEO, Context Labs. "Context AI turns those fragments into connected, verifiable knowledge so every output is not only insightful, but traceable to source, reproducible in process, and credible enough to publish, govern, and act on."

The EPA's GHGRP collects self-reported emissions data from thousands of industrial facilities across the U.S. That data has always been public but navigating it at national scale required significant technical expertise, time, and manual effort. OpenEPA solves that by doing three things: connecting the data so patterns across the full national dataset become visible and explorable in a supply chain context; enabling plain-language queries that return structured, sourced answers in minutes; and attaching a full provenance record to every output so findings can be independently verified and cited.

Platform Capabilities Today

OpenEPA is powered by Context AI™, Context Labs' connected intelligence platform. Context AI builds an intelligence layer that explicitly defines relationships and insights. EPA data has been transformed into context-ready feedstock for AI, enabling new insights about the emissions supply chain.

Connected intelligence layer : tens of millions of entities and relationships connecting facilities, operators, sectors, reporting categories and geographies across more than a decade of historically reported GHGRP data.

: tens of millions of entities and relationships connecting facilities, operators, sectors, reporting categories and geographies across more than a decade of historically reported GHGRP data. Plain-language querying : ask questions in plain language; Context AI navigates the connected data to assemble structured, sourced answers in minutes.

: ask questions in plain language; Context AI navigates the connected data to assemble structured, sourced answers in minutes. Data provenance: every output carries a traceable provenance record — query context, filters applied, reporting categories used, and source references — designed for citation in policy work, journalism, and regulatory submissions.

OpenEPA is powered by Context AI, Context Labs' platform for building trusted intelligence from complex data. By transforming fragmented public reporting into context-rich, source-traceable outputs, OpenEPA gives users a more practical way to explore emissions data and derive insight from it.

Today's release is focused on greenhouse gas emissions reported through the EPA's GHGRP. Future releases are planned to expand coverage to additional EPA reporting categories, including water, chemicals, and hazardous waste.

OpenEPA is now open with access being rolled out in cohorts following Context Labs' announcement at CERAWeek. Researchers, journalists, policy analysts, and members of the public can learn more and register at contextlabs.com/openepa.

About Context Labs BV

Context Labs is an enterprise platform that transforms complex data into continuously proven information. Its AI-enabled software helps industrial organizations turn fragmented operational and emissions data into trusted, auditable, and decision-ready intelligence for carbon management, compliance, and commercial use.

The company was formed out of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) research and is led by a team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet through prior companies. Context Labs is located in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston. Learn more at www.contextlabs.com

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SOURCE Context Labs