Context Labs and KPMG LLP Announce Reseller Agreement to Accelerate Carbon Management Solutions for Energy and Industrial Enterprises

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Labs B.V. ("Context Labs"), a leading provider of high‑confidence industrial AI that transforms complex data into continuously proven insights, today announced a non-exclusive reseller agreement with KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm. This is designed to help energy producers, utilities, and industrial operators scale their sustainability strategies with trusted, auditable, and standards-aligned digital infrastructure.

Context Labs and KPMG announce reseller agreement to accelerate carbon management solutions for energy and industrial enterprises.

Under the agreement, KPMG LLP is authorized to resell Context Labs Enterprise Carbon Management Platform as part of its climate and operational advisory offerings. This collaborative go-to-market approach combines the implementation and advisory capabilities of KPMG with Context Labs AI-enabled software, delivering verifiable outcomes for industrial enterprises.

The platform transforms complex operational data into digital representations of real-world assets to produce context-rich emissions intelligence. Built on a large-scale knowledge graph and powered by Contextual Asset Grade Data (AGD™), it enables audit-ready reporting, AI-driven insights, and improved decision-making across compliance, operations, and commercial strategy. These capabilities—delivered through Decarbonization-as-a-Service (DaaS™) and CLEAR Path™—provide the verified data foundation behind differentiated, low-carbon products that meet growing buyer demand and unlock new market opportunities.

Designed for energy, power generation, data centers, and petrochemical sectors, the platform enables customers to operationalize decarbonization while maintaining the data integrity, traceability, and compliance rigor needed for commercialization and regulatory reporting. With Context AI™, users can query emissions and operational data, surface insights and accelerate decision-making across the organization.

Navigating a Shifting Regulatory Landscape with Confidence

The regulatory environment for carbon and methane reporting is evolving rapidly—across jurisdictions, frameworks, and industries. Organizations face growing pressure to align with moving standards across multiple regions and sectors.

This complexity introduces real risk—and real cost. The Context Labs platform creates a stable data foundation to deliver compliance-ready outputs that adapt to evolving regulatory standards without requiring manual rework.

Through this agreement, KPMG and Context Labs provide clients with a streamlined delivery model that simplifies compliance while unlocking strategic value.

Benefits to Customers

Unified Delivery Model: Access the combined strength of KPMG's strategic advisory and Context Labs'

AI-powered data infrastructure, integrated into a single delivery model.

Access the combined strength of KPMG's strategic advisory and Context Labs' AI-powered data infrastructure, integrated into a single delivery model. Regulatory Agility: Stay ahead of environmental and carbon reporting mandates with a platform that adapts

as rules evolve.

Stay ahead of environmental and carbon reporting mandates with a platform that adapts as rules evolve. Faster Compliance: Streamline data processing and accelerate time to reporting through AI-driven automation

at scale.

Streamline data processing and accelerate time to reporting through AI-driven automation at scale. Market Advantage: Future-proof your organization with tools that turn compliance into opportunity.

Real-World Impact: Scaling Compliance and Market Advantage

Context Labs collaborated with Williams to deliver the first-ever OGMP 2.0 Level 4 emissions reporting at scale for a U.S. midstream operator — capturing hundreds of millions of data points from over 3,000 pieces of equipment across nearly 300 facilities. The collaboration enhanced data quality and automated calculations, enabling Williams to advance the streamlining of their report submittal for 2024 and build the foundation for commencing OGMP 2.0 Level 5 implementation in 2025. This close collaboration is also enabling Williams to improve operational performance and corporate reporting, and empowering flexible participation in differentiated low‑carbon energy markets by providing validated carbon‑intensity data across their network.

To strengthen buyer trust, KPMG leverages the NextGen Gas Methodology developed by CXL and Williams to execute certain calculations, as part of Context Labs' certificate-creation workflow, creating evidence that procurement, risk, and sustainability teams can rely on. The automated certification workflow is already operating at scale to meet market demand.

"Context Labs is building the connective fabric for a new era of energy," said Dan Harple, founder and CEO of Context Labs. "By creating quantified emissions pathways across the value chain, we help companies prove the integrity of their energy, build trust with markets and regulators, and unlock opportunities for sustainable growth. This is about enabling every participant in the energy ecosystem to operate on transparency and trust."

"At KPMG, we empower clients to meet the growing demand for power through production of clean energy," said Maura Hodge, U.S. Sustainability Leader at KPMG LLP. "By teaming with Context Labs, we combine our industry knowledge and operationally grounded strategies to provide AI-driven climate insights that help clients improve transparency, increase market differentiation, meet standing sustainability goals, and drive shareholder value."

Today's announcement builds on KPMG's minority equity investment in Context Labs. To learn more about how Context Labs and KPMG LLP are working together to deliver compliance-ready, market-driven decarbonization solutions, visit: https://contextlabs.com/company/partnerships/kpmg/

About Context Labs BV

Context Labs is an enterprise platform that transforms complex data into continuously proven information. Its AI-enabled software helps industrial organizations turn fragmented operational and emissions data into trusted, auditable, and decision-ready intelligence for carbon management, compliance, and commercial use. The company was formed out of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) research and is led by a team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet through prior companies. Context Labs is located in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston. Learn more at www.contextlabs.com

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Media Contact : Organization: Context Labs Email: [email protected] Phone: 1-617-902-0932 Web: contextlabs.com/resources; Organization: KPMG Contact Name: Olivia Weiss Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Context Labs