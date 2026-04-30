Context Networks and BetSource Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Contextual Advertising and Retail Media Monetization in Gaming and Tribal Enterprise Markets

Distribution and technology partnership connects BetSource capabilities with Context Networks' CPMN to help operators create new revenue from content, data, and customer environments they already control

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Networks, Inc., a contextual advertising and monetization platform built from deep experience in gaming, today announced a strategic distribution, technology, and business partnership with BetSource to expand contextual advertising and retail media monetization across gaming, tribal enterprise, hospitality, and entertainment.

The partnership brings together BetSource's media monetization technology and Context Networks' Contextual Promotions Media Network® (CPMN) to create a managed advertising framework for operators and media partners. Under the agreement, Context Networks will support the commercialization of BetSource-enabled inventory by providing advertising infrastructure, campaign delivery, demand activation, optimization, and reporting for partner-controlled media environments.

The relationship is designed to help operators unlock scalable revenue from the customer engagement, content, data, and media assets already inside their businesses. Instead of requiring operators to build their own media sales organization or campaign operations infrastructure, the combined offering gives partners a path to connect inventory, manage advertising delivery, monetize campaigns, and improve performance through data and reporting.

The agreement also supports a growing pipeline of partner-driven retail media opportunities, including tribal enterprise media initiatives such as the Aambe Media Network™, which is powered by BetSource technology and designed to help tribal-owned enterprises create recurring revenue while maintaining control of their environments and customer experience. Through these initiatives, Context Networks and BetSource help casinos, sportsbooks, hotels, entertainment venues, restaurants, and other operator-controlled environments create new revenue streams from existing digital infrastructure and audience relationships.

For tribal enterprise partners and gaming operators, the model is intended to be low-risk and highly scalable: operator-controlled, centrally managed, and designed to generate incremental advertising revenue without requiring additional capital investment or operational burden. It also gives advertisers access to high-value, real-world audiences in environments where consumers are already engaged with entertainment, hospitality, sports, gaming, and commerce.

"Gaming and tribal enterprise operators have spent years building trusted relationships with high-value customers, but many of those environments are still under-monetized as media channels," said Matthew Olden, President and Chief Operating Officer of Context Networks. "Our partnership with BetSource is designed to help those operators create a managed retail media capability that connects advertiser demand, contextual delivery, and measurable performance while preserving operator control."

BetSource's technology ecosystem includes automated content recognition, audience segmentation, ad targeting, attribution, personalization, and customer data platform functionality. BetSource applies that technology to sports content, retail media, wagering-related engagement, and partner-driven inventory development. Context Networks adds CPMN's ad serving, campaign decisioning, direct and programmatic demand activation, partner controls, and performance reporting.

"Context Networks brings the advertising infrastructure and contextual media expertise that can help turn our technology, data capabilities, and partner relationships into a scalable commercial media model," said Craig Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer of BetSource. "Together, we can help gaming operators, tribal-market partners, hospitality venues, and other media owners create new value from the audiences and engagement already inside their businesses."

Together, the companies aim to introduce a modern retail media model into gaming and venue-based environments. The model gives operators control over what advertising is eligible to appear, allows campaigns to be aligned with environment and audience context, and creates reporting transparency for advertisers and media owners.

"Advertisers are looking for inventory that offers more than reach," Olden added. "They want context, relevance, measurability, and a reason to believe the moment matters. By working with BetSource, we can help make venue-based and gaming-related media easier to package, easier to buy, and easier to measure."

Context Networks is powered by Mobiquity Technologies' (OTCQB: MOBQ) advanced advertising platform, which combines data mining, audience insights, programmatic trading, campaign optimization, analytics, quality control, and campaign delivery. The platform provides media owners and advertisers with an end-to-end solution for activating contextual advertising across digital media environments.

About BetSource

BetSource is a sports media and technology platform that combines access to sports content with retail media and sports wagering technology to unlock monetization opportunities through personalized guest engagement across retail and digital environments. BetSource's platform synchronizes and integrates sportsbook and interactive applications and includes contextual advertising features to support monetization in live and on-demand video. BetSource is a wholly owned portfolio company of GOAT Industries Ltd.

About Context Networks

Context Networks is a contextual advertising and monetization platform built from deep experience in gaming and designed to help operators and media owners turn legacy data, real-time consumer context, and operator-controlled media into measurable advertising revenue. Its Contextual Promotions Media Network™ enables secure, programmatic advertising and promotional content delivery across gaming, venue, connected media, kiosk, ATM, and other controlled digital environments. Through Deep Intelligence Marketing, Context Networks helps media owners create new revenue streams while giving brands more relevant ways to reach consumers in the moments that matter. For more information, visit https://www.contextnetworks.net.

SOURCE Context Networks