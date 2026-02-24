Genmega and Context Networks Announce First-of-Its-Kind Integration Bringing Digital Media Revenue to ATM Operators Nationwide

Factory-installed media platform on Genmega ATM toppers unlocks new, incremental revenue streams for 3,000+ ISOs and IADs; next-generation NOVA ATM to feature full-motion video integrated into its touchscreen interface

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genmega, a leading OEM of ATMs, kiosks, and financial self-service technologies, and Context Networks, the intelligent retail media platform for out-of-home environments, today announced a strategic partnership that brings fully integrated digital advertising capabilities to Genmega's product line, beginning with the company's ATM Digital Display Toppers and expanding to the upcoming NOVA retail ATM.

Genmega has factory-integrated Context Networks' media platform into its digital topper displays, enabling independent ATM operators (ISOs) and independent ATM deployers (IADs) to generate new, high-margin, incremental revenue across their existing routes. This marks the first and only media integration Genmega has activated within its hardware portfolio.

Genmega has more than 120,000 ATMs deployed across North America and serves 3,000+ ISOs and IADs, representing one of the largest independent cash-access networks in the world.

"Operators are constantly looking for ways to improve route profitability without adding operational burden," said Wes Dunn, Chief Revenue Officer, Genmega. "Our integration with Context Networks gives our customers an immediate path to new revenue using hardware they already trust. Context's platform is built for scale, transparency, and real performance, which is exactly what ISOs and IADs require."

With Context Networks' CPMN™ (Contextual Promotions Media Network) now available from the factory on Genmega display toppers:

Operators can activate revenue on day one

Media can be sold through Context's programmatic ecosystem

Content delivery, measurement, and compliance are automated and secure

No additional hardware or field retrofits are required

Early results show strong performance in high-traffic retail environments, especially in locations with heavy cash-access usage.

Genmega and Context are also collaborating on a second, deeper integration within NOVA, Genmega's advanced retail ATM launching in 2026. NOVA features a 17-inch high-resolution touchscreen capable of running full-motion video simultaneously with ATM transactions, eliminating the need for a separate digital topper.

"NOVA represents a major shift in what ATM hardware can deliver," said Matt Olden, CEO of Context Networks. "By embedding media directly into the device interface, retailers and operators gain an entirely new class of revenue that is automated, measurable, tax-efficient, and built for the modern retail economy."

Genmega and Context Networks are developing a new API-driven workflow that will support full-screen and picture-in-picture video advertising, enable real-time contextual placement, allow media to run seamlessly alongside ATM transactions, and create new monetization opportunities embedded directly into the ATM interface.

Context Networks brings a national footprint of potential ad inventory, closed-loop measurement and verification, full programmatic buying powered by Mobiquity Technologies, and a transparent, brand-safe ecosystem designed specifically for financial-services environments. For ISOs and IADs, this combination creates a turnkey retail media offering that delivers meaningful new income without adding operational complexity.

Context and Genmega are working jointly to make the solution easily adoptable across the ATM industry, and both companies expect additional OEMs and ecosystem partners to follow.

About Genmega

Founded in 2006, Genmega provides advanced ATMs, kiosks, and self-service financial technologies to retail, banking, and gaming markets. With hundreds of thousands of devices deployed and a reputation for reliability, flexibility, and innovation, Genmega delivers solutions that help operators grow revenue, improve efficiency, and adapt to the evolving needs of modern commerce. Learn more at www.genmega.com.

About Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that delivers transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. Its flagship Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) provides casino operators and gaming environments with advanced ad-serving capabilities, creating new revenue streams while enhancing guest engagement. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Through Deep Intelligence Marketing, Context is creating the next evolution of retail media—where every consumer moment can be an extraordinary brand experience. For more information, visit https://www.contextnetworks.net.

