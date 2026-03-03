Context Networks Partners with Sureway Games to Deliver High-Impact Advertising Through Surepay Station™ Cashless Kiosks

Agreement Enables Operators to Activate New Non-Gaming Revenue and Patron Engagement at the Point of Transaction

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Networks, a leader in contextual, place-based media solutions for regulated environments, today announced a strategic partnership with Sureway Games, a leading provider of cashless payment kiosks and technology for the gaming and amusement industry. Under the agreement, Sureway Games will serve as an authorized distributor of Context Networks' media solutions, with the Surepay Station™ kiosk acting as a primary platform for deployment.

Context Networks' CPMN™ (Contextual Promotions Media Network) is a systems-integrated media platform that enables the secure, compliant delivery of contextual advertising and promotional content within regulated gaming and entertainment environments.

The partnership brings together Sureway's rapidly expanding footprint of Surepay Station™ kiosks with Context Networks' expertise in high-engagement, location-based media creating a new, incremental revenue opportunity for operators while offering advertisers access to highly engaged, in-venue audiences.

"This partnership extends Surepay Station beyond payments and into a systems-aligned media channel," said Jeff Blair, President, Sureway Games. "By combining cashless transaction workflows with Context Networks' contextual media capabilities, operators can activate incremental, non-gaming revenue while advertisers reach patrons at moments of high engagement inside the venue."

Surepay Station™, Sureway Games' flagship cashless kiosk, is designed to reduce cash handling, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the player experience. With the integration of Context Networks' CPMN™, the kiosk also functions as a digital media channel, delivering targeted, context-aware messaging at moments of high patron engagement—directly at the point of transaction.

"By integrating CPMN™ with Surepay Station™, operators can extend the value of their existing kiosk footprint beyond payments," said Matthew Olden, Chief Executive Officer of Context Networks. "This partnership enables operators to activate new, non-gaming revenue streams while delivering relevant, well-timed messaging that enhances—not interrupts—the patron experience."

Context Networks' CPMN™ is purpose-built for environments where attention and compliance matter most. When deployed on Surepay Station™ kiosks, advertisers benefit from repeated exposure to patrons during high-intent moments, while operators gain a turnkey media capability without added operational complexity or disruption.

"Sureway Games has built one of the most operator-friendly cashless kiosk platforms in the industry," added Olden. "Surepay Station™ is a natural extension point for CPMN™, giving brands a premium, context-driven way to reach patrons while helping operators monetize their infrastructure more effectively."

Under the agreement, Sureway Games will offer Context Networks' media capabilities as part of its Surepay Station™ deployments, providing operators with a streamlined solution that includes hardware, software, support, and media enablement through a single point of contact.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to modernize in-venue experiences, reduce friction for operators, and create sustainable, non-gaming revenue opportunities across gaming, amusement, and entertainment locations nationwide.

Context Networks is powered by Mobiquity Technologies' (OTCQB: MOBQ) advanced advertising platform, which combines data mining, audience insights, programmatic trading, and campaign optimization. The platform includes tools for targeting, analytics, quality control, and campaign delivery, providing operators with a complete end-to-end advertising solution.

About Sureway Games

Sureway Games is a leading provider of cashless payment kiosks and technology solutions for the gaming and amusement industry. Its flagship product, Surepay Station™, helps operators reduce cash handling, streamline operations, and improve the player experience while enabling new revenue opportunities.

Learn more at https://www.surewaygames.com.

About Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that delivers transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. Its flagship Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) provides casino operators and gaming environments with advanced ad-serving capabilities, creating new revenue streams while enhancing guest engagement. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Through Deep Intelligence Marketing, Context is creating the next evolution of retail media—where every consumer moment can be an extraordinary brand experience. For more information, visit https://www.contextnetworks.net.

