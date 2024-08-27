The Ally Love x Contigo collection features best-selling Contigo water bottles, tumblers, and travel mugs outfitted with unique, on-trend designs

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Contigo®, a leading producer of leak-proof beverageware, is debuting a new, limited-edition water bottle collection designed in partnership with fan-favorite Peloton instructor and renowned fitness boss, Ally Love. With nearly half of Americans not hitting their daily water goals, Contigo and Ally are stepping up to make staying hydrated easier with a new line of functional and stylish water bottles that provide 100% guaranteed performance.

Contigo® Collaborates with Ally Love on Limited-Edition Water Bottle Line to Help Americans “Hydrate with Love”

The new Contigo x Ally Love collection blends tried-and-true Contigo models with fashion-forward designs so fellow "bosses" can sip in style. Inspired by current trends and Ally's aesthetic, colorways include Licorice, Oatmilk, Blue Jay, Violet, and Ally Tangerine. Select models are available in cow print, a nod to the cowboy core trend, for added flair.

This collaboration comes as the first of many, as Contigo is adding Ally to its C-Suite as the brand's first-ever Chief Hydration Officer and head product stylist for upcoming collections. In this role, Ally will bring her love for fitness, fashion, and hydration to Contigo to create an unbeatable hydration experience. Over the next three years, Ally will serve as Contigo's head product stylist, collaborating closely with the brand to develop trendy, reliable water bottles that encourage healthy hydration habits.

"We believe a stylish, well-insulated water bottle can motivate and improve hydration habits," said Jimmy Jia, Global Vice President, Outdoors & Beverage at Newell Brands. "That's why our newest collection, created in partnership with the 'Hydration' boss, Ally Love, was designed with function and fashion in mind to inspire Americans to hydrate while they hustle. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Ally as she steps into her Chief Hydration Officer role and joins our mission to share the importance of proper hydration."

From leak-proof and spill-proof water bottles to classic stainless-steel mugs and tumblers, this inclusive line of Contigo products makes it easier to drink up, stay hydrated, and be on top of your on-the-go, at-home, wherever-the-day-takes-you game.

"Hydration is my "not so secret" weapon to not only feeling good, but looking good too. I am thrilled to take on this role of Chief Hydration Officer to design water bottles for versatile folks like me," said Ally. "Whether I'm on the bike, running around the city, hanging with friends, or sitting in meetings, I've partnered with Contigo to create the perfect look good, feel-good accessory. Over the next three years, I look forward to continuing this work with Contigo to spread the importance of hydration."

The limited-edition Contigo x Ally Love Collection is available for purchase exclusively at Amazon while supplies last, with bottles starting at $18.99. The full collection includes the following:

Contigo ® Jackson Chill 2.0 Stainless Steel Water Bottle with AUTOPOP ® Lid, 24oz – Better hydration is just a pop, sip, and click away. The AUTOPOP Stainless Steel Water Bottle features a wide mouthpiece for convenient, on-the-go, one-handed drinking. Whether working out or working at a desk, the double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel body keeps drinks cold for 24 hours.

– Better hydration is just a pop, sip, and click away. The AUTOPOP Stainless Steel Water Bottle features a wide mouthpiece for convenient, on-the-go, one-handed drinking. Whether working out or working at a desk, the double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel body keeps drinks cold for 24 hours. Contigo ® West Loop 3.0 Stainless Steel Travel Mug with AUTOSEAL ® Easy-Clean Lid, 16oz – Made for the modern movers, shakers, commuters, travelers – and for the urban explorer in all of us, this travel mug is the stylish, trusted companion to take on every travel adventure, whether in the car, train, horse- drawn carriage, rickshaw or penny farthing (it's cool, you can Google it). Not to mention it's spill-proof and able to stay piping hot for hours.

– Made for the modern movers, shakers, commuters, travelers – and for the urban explorer in all of us, this travel mug is the stylish, trusted companion to take on every travel adventure, whether in the car, train, horse- drawn carriage, rickshaw or penny farthing (it's cool, you can Google it). Not to mention it's spill-proof and able to stay piping hot for hours. Contigo ® Streeterville Shake & Go ® AUTOCLOSE ® Tumbler, 20oz – Make it, shake it, take it. Everything from iced tea, coffee, and water enhancers and even adult beverages can be mixed with no leaks or spills, thanks to AUTOCLOSE ® technology.

– Make it, shake it, take it. Everything from iced tea, coffee, and water enhancers and even adult beverages can be mixed with no leaks or spills, thanks to AUTOCLOSE technology. Contigo ® Streeterville 2.0 Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, 24oz –With a double insulated wall that keeps drinks hot for up to 8 hours or cold for up to 24 without sweat or condensation, a splash-proof sliding lid, and a nonslip-grip base that helps prevent slipping or scratching on surfaces, this tumbler is the perfect choice for anyone looking to sip confidently wherever they are.

–With a double insulated wall that keeps drinks hot for up to 8 hours or cold for up to 24 without sweat or condensation, a splash-proof sliding lid, and a nonslip-grip base that helps prevent slipping or scratching on surfaces, this tumbler is the perfect choice for anyone looking to sip confidently wherever they are. Contigo ® Fit Squeeze Water Bottle with AUTOSPOUT ® Lid, 24oz – Whether powering up before a workout or recharging while winding down, the Contigo Shake & Go Fit 2.0 just requires bosses to add protein, energy, or a recovery drink; attach the leakproof lid and mix away. This shaker bottle promises better mixing with an improved agitator ball for a smooth drink with less clumps.

– Whether powering up before a workout or recharging while winding down, the Contigo Shake & Go Fit 2.0 just requires bosses to add protein, energy, or a recovery drink; attach the leakproof lid and mix away. This shaker bottle promises better mixing with an improved agitator ball for a smooth drink with less clumps. Contigo® Ashland Chill 2.0 Stainless Steel Water Bottle with AUTOSPOUT® Lid, 24oz –This AUTOSPOUT® Stainless Steel Water Bottle boasts easy one-handed drinking. Whether working out or working at a desk, the double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel body keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours. No drop goes to waste with the angled pop-up straw that fits securely into the lid.

The Streeterville 2.0, Ashland Chill 2.0, and West Loop 3.0 models will be available on Amazon starting September 5, with the remaining bottles rolling out next year. Fans can sign up now at http://www.gocontigo.com/allylove to join the waitlist for a chance to be among the first to receive one of the new water bottles from the collection.

About Contigo®

Newell Brands, a leading producer of innovative, leak-proof beverageware, sells products under the Contigo brand through its Atlanta-based Outdoor and Recreation Business Unit. Many Contigo travel mugs and water bottles feature the revolutionary AUTOSEAL® patented technology that automatically seals between sips, while additional models offer the patented AUTOSPOUT® lid - featuring a drink spout with a one-touch button for easy opening and one-handed drinking. Contigo brand products – thermal containers, water bottles and kids water bottles – marry innovative technologies with on-style designs for products that consumers can feel confident about – whether they're commuting to and from work, heading to the gym, or entertaining at home. See the entire line of Contigo products at www.GoContigo.com/.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands