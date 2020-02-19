WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Contigo-Reannounces-Recall-of-5-7-Million-Kids-Water-Bottles-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-Additional-Incidents-with-Replacement-Lids-Provided-in-Previous-Recall

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles

Hazard: The water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle. Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.

Consumer Contact:

Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5.7 million (In addition, about 157,000 were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico) These water bottles were previously recalled in August 2019.

Description:

This recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and replacement lids that were given to consumers as part of the August 2019 recall of this product. The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be BLACK. Only black colored spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

Incidents/Injuries: Contigo has received a total of 427 reports of the spout detaching including 27 spouts found in children's mouths.

Sold At: Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through February 7, 2020 for between $9 and $24.

Importer: Contigo USA, of Chicago, Ill.

Note: Health Canada's release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/72351r-eng.php

Recall Number: 20-074

