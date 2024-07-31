Continental Tires Launches ExtremeContact XC7, Merging Two Key Technologies into One Product

ExtremeContact XC7 is Continental Tire's first product line fully equipped with ContiSeal and ContiSilent in all sizes, merging self-sealing and noise reduction technologies into a single tire.

Harnessed with Continental Tire's cutting-edge technologies, ExtremeContact XC7 is designed to improve travel safety and comfort.

Continental Tires' latest offering, enabled by its partners in the automotive aftermarket, testifies to its consistency of its "in the market for the market" commitment in China .

HANNOVER, Germany, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading tire manufacturers, Continental Tires has continuously harnessed its cutting-edge technological strength, launching the brand-new premium flagship tire line ExtremeContact XC7. As the first product line fully equipped with ContiSeal and ContiSilent in all sizes, it satisfies diversified mobility needs for the consumers.

Continental Tires ExtremeContact XC7 Continental Tires ContiSeal Self-Sealing Technology Providing Safety Protection

"Continental Tires has accumulated profound insights into the unique demands of consumers. With the debut of ExtremeContact XC7, it can improve the drivers a safer and more comfortable driving experience to the next level. One of the core technologies applied to this new product - ContiSeal Self-Sealing Technology, continuously guards the safety of users and is widely recognized in the world." said Tolga Mutlu, Head of Product Management, Continental Tires APAC.

ContiSeal Self-Sealing Technology Brings Proactive Safety to a New Level

As one of Continental Tire's key technologies, ContiSeal Self-Sealing Technology has brought the concept of "proactive safety" to a new level. The sticky viscous sealant layer on the inside of the tire is able to close up damage up to 5 mm in diameter, ensuring that 80% of punctures are immediately fixed so drivers can continue to drive to the nearest workshop. Moreover, the self-sealing capability remains stable and effective across temperatures ranging from -35℃ to 70℃ throughout the whole usage life of the tire.

Continuous Product Evolution Remains in Line with Chinese Consumers' Mobility Demands

Firmly rooted in the Chinese market, along with the booming trend of the new energy vehicle industry, Continental Tires collaborates with channel partner Tuhu, China's largest online auto retail platform with over 100 million subscribed users. This gives Tuhu an advantage in understanding Chinese consumers' demands for travel safety and tranquility. With cutting-edge R&D capability, Continental Tires combines the needs of the users with continuous product and technology upgrades, to launch ExtremeContact XC7 exclusively on the Tuhu platform.

Outstanding Wet Performance Ensures Greater Safety

Many regions in China have frequent rainfall, making driving on wet roads a common driving condition. Designed for improved safety under all conditions, ExtremeContact XC7 features excellent anti-slip designs in wet conditions thanks to its extraordinary wet braking performance. The Aqua Channel Advanced surface sipes can significantly accelerate water drainage, resulting in outstanding grip even on wet slippery roads. At the same time, ExtremeContact XC7's sophisticated Zig-Zag serrated grooves design and Blade Edge Pattern can break through the water film to reduce slippage thus enhancing wet grip performance.

Effective Noise Reduction Guarantees a Tranquil Ride

The ExtremeContact XC7 is fully equipped with CSS 2-in-1 Noise Reduction Technology specially developed to meet consumers' higher demand for a silent mobility experience. Continental Tire's renowned ContiSilent technology can effectively absorb tire cavity noise using built-in polyurethane silent foam, while ContiSeal's sealant layer enhances the weight of the inner side of the tire, resulting in reduced vibrations caused by deformation and consequently lower noise. The ingenious 2-in-1 design can dramatically suppress noise across different frequency ranges, helping achieve a broader frequency noise reduction.

With sizes ranging from 17" to 20" and available in 34 articles, ExtremeContact XC7 fits various luxury cars and SUVs, providing premium and innovative tire solutions to the consumers.

About Continental AG

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated preliminary sales of €41.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

About Continental Tires

Tire solutions from the Continental Tires make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental Tires delivers top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world's largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2023, Continental Tires generated sales of 14 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs more than 56,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

SOURCE Continental