Continual Engine Helps Publishers Transition to Scalable Accessibility Infrastructure Ahead of ADA Title II

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as publishers expand digital content delivery for K-12 and higher education, they continue to manage millions of legacy PDFs across distributed platforms, many of them still inaccessible, creating a growing compliance gap as the ADA Title II deadline approaches. Organizations are re-evaluating their approach to accessibility, shifting away from manual, post-production fixes toward more scalable, integrated workflows embedded within publishing processes.

Logo of PREP

Continual Engine is working with leading global publishers, including McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, and Macmillan Learning, to transform large-scale legacy content into accessible formats across high-volume publishing environments, using its AI-powered PREP platform. Across these engagements, PREP has processed millions of documents, images, and videos, helping publishers achieve over 60% faster turnaround times and up to 80% lower operational costs while increasing up to ten times the throughput.

Continual Engine's PREP addresses these challenges by shifting accessibility from a fragmented, post-production task to an integrated part of the publishing workflow. By embedding accessibility directly into document creation and distribution pipelines, PREP allows publishers to produce compliant content from the outset, rather than retrofitting it later.

This approach provides publishers with a structured pathway to compliance, starting with the transformation of legacy PDFs into accessible formats and extending to the validation and maintenance of accessibility across ongoing content production. Instead of relying on disconnected tools and manual interventions, teams can streamline how documents are processed, reviewed, and delivered across distributed platforms.

Designed to work within existing ecosystems, PREP supports accessibility at scale without requiring significant changes to current workflows or systems. Publishers can maintain consistency across high-volume content environments while reducing operational complexity and improving turnaround times.

By moving from one-time remediation efforts to a more continuous, integrated model, organizations are better positioned to sustain accessibility over time, ensuring content remains compliant, usable, and aligned with evolving regulatory expectations.

In addition to its platform capabilities, Continual Engine provides end-to-end accessibility services, supporting publishers with high-volume remediation needs and complex content types, including STEM materials, multilingual documents, and scanned PDFs.

"A lot of the conversations we're having with publishers come back to the same issue - accessibility is still being handled too late in the process," said Mousumi Kapoor , CEO of Continual Engine. "When you're dealing with large volumes of content, that starts to slow teams down. What's changing is the move toward building it into everyday workflows, so teams can keep up without adding more complexity."

With growing adoption across the publishing and edtech ecosystem, Continual Engine continues to position PREP as a unified accessibility platform, combining SaaS, APIs , and services to support continuous compliance, scalable content operations, and evolving regulatory expectations.

SOURCE Continual Engine