Continual-G® Team Announces New Placement in AlchePharma Naturals

The Cellular Health Brand Lands a Key Brick-and-Mortar Placement in Central California

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continual-G® is a pioneering supplement in the area of cellular health. Its early breakthrough products focus on glutathione precursor supplements, and the results have already turned it into a global manufacturer, including a growing presence in the United States. Now, the company reports that it is entering a new brick-and-mortar storefront, AlchePharma Naturals, giving it a key physical presence in Central California.

"We are excited to have our products in Central California," said Continual-G® President Rajan Shah. "Our U.S. rollout is happening quickly, and we are finding placements both in person and online. It shows that interest in cellular glutathione and cellular health and function is alive and growing in America."

Continual-G® represents a hallmark evolution in the development of cellular health supplementation. Traditional glutathione supplements often come up short, flooding the body and bloodstream with the master antioxidant, but failing to get it into the cells where it is needed to improve bodily function and health. Continual-G®'s flagship ingredient, Glyteine®, consists of the immediate precursor to glutathione, gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC). This clinically proven bioavailable form of GGC is able to infiltrate cells, giving them the tools they need to manufacture natural glutathione on their own.

Continual-G® began expanding into brick-and-mortar stores in late 2025. The new placement is with a prestigious retailer that operates a chain of health and wellness stores in Central California, specifically in Nipomo, Buellton, and Orcutt. These are central points for local, health-conscious individuals to shop with clarity and transparency, knowing they are bettering their health with every purchase. The presence of Continual-G® on store shelves is a landmark moment that allows AlchePharma's customers to think beyond basic supplementation and take their health to the cellular level with confidence.

About Continual-G®

Continual-G® is a brand of the dietary development firm Inid Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2019, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides the body with the tools necessary to increase its natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G® stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

Media Contact:

Rajan Shah

832-953-2791

[email protected]

SOURCE Continual-G