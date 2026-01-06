Using Glyteine® to Glow Through the Holidays

Anti-Aging and Skin Health Are Hot Topics. Glyteine® Is the Next Generation in Cellular Glutathione and Skin Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are full of interactions with friends and families. The need to look presentable can serve as a reminder of ongoing anti-aging and skin health needs. Modern consumers increasingly understand the need for glutathione as a way to preserve skin on a cellular level over time, but they lack the tools to effectively do so. Continual-G offers the next step in glutathione science through its precursor-focused supplement Glyteine®.

The Growing Connection Between Glutathione and Skincare

The holidays are a time when skin health is often in the spotlight. A stream of social interactions provides ample opportunities to demonstrate healthy, glowing skin. However, maintaining that youthful appearance can be challenging. Glutathione is an endogenous substance that the body produces for a variety of health and maintenance activities. It restores and preserves cellular health, and studies have shown promising connections between increased glutathione and anti-aging in the skin.

One challenge is ensuring glutathione actually reaches the inside of cells, where the precursor is needed to effectively increase their glutathione levels. Many oral and topical supplements simply flood the bloodstream with glutathione. This leads to elevated readings of glutathione levels in whole blood and plasma, but it doesn't increase its concentration in cells where the body requires it.

Enter Glyteine®.

Glyteine®: The Next Evolution in Glutathione Science

Glyteine® is a proprietary form of gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC), the immediate precursor to glutathione. When cells have access to GGC, they can create higher levels of bioavailable, organic glutathione. This bypasses the body's regulatory control of glutathione homeostasis, boosting this master antioxidant to help restore health, wellness, and greater functionality to the body on a cellular level, including the quality and health of the skin.

"Continual-G is the only supplement on the market that contains Glyteine®," said Rajan Shah, President of INID Research Lab LLC - producers of Glyteine and Continual-G. "It is the ONLY clinically proven ingredient to increase cellular glutathione above our body's homeostatic level in a single oral dose. This increase in cellular glutathione levels offers profound benefits to the lives of all people - including those looking to improve their skin health and maintain that glow during the holiday season."

About Continual-G

Continual-G is a brand of the dietary development firm INID Research Lab, LLC. Launched in 2017, the global company focuses on the mission of developing dietary supplements that incorporate Glyteine®. This proprietary ingredient is a unique approach to cellular glutathione that provides the body with the tools necessary to increase its natural glutathione production. This critical difference has helped Continual-G stand out, both in clinical studies and through customer feedback. Learn more about the benefits and backstory of this breakthrough nutraceutical ingredient at continualg.com.

