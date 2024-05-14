Continued Efforts to Support Diversity and Inclusion Recognized

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis moves up to No. 16 on Fair360's Top 50 list, highest ranking to date

Jumps 14 spots, strongest improvement among Top 50

Company additionally ranked No. 2 for Supplier Fairness, highest automaker on specialty list

Also recognized as No. 10 for Latino Executives, No. 14 for Asian American Executives and No. 15 for Black Executives

Commitment to diversity and inclusion supports a work culture where all employees are engaged, included and respected

Successful supplier diversity programs, leadership training continue to elevate company as a leader in empowering diverse communities

Stellantis has been recognized 17 times since ratings were established in 2001

Stellantis' continued efforts to support diversity and inclusion have been rewarded with a No. 16 ranking on the elite Fair360's Top 50 Companies list, moving up 14 spots from last year's ranking — the strongest improvement by any company on the list.



Additionally, Stellantis earned top spots on the following Fair360 Top Companies specialty lists: No. 2 for Supplier Fairness, No. 10 for Latino Executives, No. 14 for Asian American Executives and No. 15 for Black Executives.



"At Stellantis, we recognize that diversity and inclusion are part of our core values and pivotal drivers of our success, so we're proud to be recognized by Fair360 for our efforts," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "Rather than settling for the status quo, we remain committed to dismantling barriers and positioning ourselves at the forefront of the industry. Our leadership team's unwavering support and the enthusiasm across the company fuel our pursuit of excellence."



The No. 16 ranking is Stellantis' highest yet in the Fair360 Top 50 list. Last year, Stellantis ranked No. 30. The company is also the top ranked automaker for Supplier Fairness. Stellantis continues to climb the rankings due to its increased focus on diversity and inclusion engagement, promotion and outreach within the company, its communities and with its partners.



Among the actions the company has implemented to achieve these recognitions are:

Conducted an in-depth inclusive leadership workshop for its North America executive team

executive team Launched an enterprise-wide mentoring program for all employees

Continued to develop leaders through award-winning programs for women and minorities

Expanded employee business resource groups into manufacturing facilities and globally

Celebrated the graduation of the third cohort from the National Black Supplier Development Program, promoting equity for Black-owned businesses

Grew the MentorWE supplier development program to support women-owned businesses

Increased efforts by the supplier diversity teams to engage in strategic relationships in historically underused business zones (HUBZones)

Hosted the 24th annual MatchMaker trade show to help build a diverse supply base

This marks the 17th year the company has earned a place among the Top 50 or most noteworthy companies for diversity since the benchmarks were established in 2001. The Fair360, formerly DiversityInc, Top 50 survey has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategies, workplace and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement.



"I'm delighted to recognize the companies on the Top 50 list for their ongoing commitment to workplace fairness," said Luke Visconti, founder and chairman of Fair360. "The data shows that over the long-term, companies that consistently put their employees first and have strong track records of respecting and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, are stronger performers and better equipped to adapt to market conditions."



