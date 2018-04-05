Continued Growth Fuels ArisGlobal Executive Team Expansion, Global Office Openings

Manish Varma has joined ArisGlobal as Chief Strategy Officer. Manish brings to ArisGlobal many years of executive leadership experience of consistently elevating organizational performance and delivering game-changing solutions. He has created customer-focused organizations that provide superior products and services through emerging technologies and platform-based innovation models. Prior to ArisGlobal, he led the technology function as Global Vice President of Strategy, Portfolio, and Product Management at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

"I cannot imagine a more exciting opportunity than joining ArisGlobal," said Manish. "The company is a visionary market leader that is transforming the core functions of clinical, regulatory, safety & pharmacovigilance, and medical affairs. This offers me a perfect opportunity to apply my experience, skills, and passion for developing differentiated product-centric strategies to drive market leadership and company's growth."

Peter Leister has joined ArisGlobal as Chief Commercial Officer. Peter has over 20 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences sector, and a strong track record of success as an entrepreneur and senior-level business coach in the Life Sciences R&D and health economics. Peter also has vast business development expertise and proven management skills. Prior to joining ArisGlobal, Peter was the Chief Strategy & Sales Officer at Genpact Pharmalink, prior to that, Peter was Partner at Accenture, where he led the Life Science R&D business in the DACH region. Peter was also a consultancy professional at IBM and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"ArisGlobal's customer base is impressive and includes many companies who have been with them for a long time," said Peter. "With the drive and momentum to innovate that ArisGlobal has inherited and recently even renewed (focusing on cognitive computing and fully exploiting Artificial Intelligence across domains like PV, Regulatory, Clinical, Quality and Risk management) it offers an enormous potential for Life Sciences companies, especially in today's rapidly changing and increasingly global ecosystem."

Katsuhiko Niga has joined ArisGlobal as Japan Regional Director. Katsuhiko brings over 20 years of leadership experience in life sciences industry. Prior to joining ArisGlobal, Katsuhiko served as President, WorldOne K.K., medical research organization. Prior to that, Katsuhiko was President, Phase Forward. Katshuhiko also worked at pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim Japan and GlaxoSmithKline in leadership roles. Katsuhiko was also the founder of Luminary Medical K.K., a market research organization.

"I welcome the opportunity to join an industry-leading team where I can utilize my deep industry experience to support ArisGlobal's customers in the Japanese, Chinese and Korean markets," commented Katsuhiko. "ArisGlobal is committed to supporting and growing their customers in this region."

Given the recent dramatic growth worldwide, the company has opened a new office in Darmstadt, Germany, to stay close to its customers in Western Europe and Shanghai, China to meet the expanding need for regulation working in close collaboration with local health authorities. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida and has offices in New Jersey, Ireland, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, India, and China.

"We are thrilled to have Manish, Peter and Katsuhiko join the ArisGlobal team," said Sankesh Abbhi, CEO of ArisGobal. "Together, they bring an unparalleled level of executive leadership, a wealth of enterprise technology and business experience, and a passion for developing next generation, AI-based products. Their addition to the ArisGlobal executive team, along with our new office footprint, will further enhance our ability to deliver transformation at an even more dynamic and faster pace."

ArisGlobal is exhibiting at DIA Europe 2018, Booth 20, and will be showcasing its ArisGlobal LifeSphere® cognitive computing platform across Safety, Regulatory, Clinical and Medical Affairs.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful pharmaceutical, med device, CRO and biotech companies develop breakthroughs, and bring new products to market. The ArisGlobal LifeSphere® cognitive technology platform integrates machine learning capabilities to automate all core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE ArisGlobal