Continuous Biologics Manufacturing for Modular and Sustainable Operations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how integrated, connected batch and continuous processing at manufacturing scales is a reality. Attendees will learn the ways multi-drug facilities have the flexibility and modularity from the facility shell all the way to the production line. The featured speaker will share how robust, disposable plastic flow paths deliver single-use contamination control and fast turnaround alongside greater utilisation rates of multi-use equipment to enhance cost control and sustainability.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging biologics manufacturing capacity to supply life-improving or life-saving medicines is key to a flexible supply chain that can respond to unforeseen demand changes. This webinar examines how a globally harmonized CDMO operating model can support rapid technology transfer and production across a standardized network. However, the constantly evolving landscape driven by scientific and technological advances requires adaptability and innovative solutions within this standardized framework.

The featured speakers will outline how a continuous processing platform and a perfusion-ready cell line fit into a standardized approach for integrating connected batch and continuous processing strategies into greenfield single-use facilities. The advent of continuous biomanufacturing within a modular, multi-product ecosystem can provide greater flexibility and supply options to meet current and future patient needs.

Register for this webinar to learn how biologics manufacturing can incorporate connected batch and continuous processing to improve flexibility, utilization and supply options.

Join Charles Heise, Associate Director, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Continuous Biologics Manufacturing for Modular and Sustainable Operations.

