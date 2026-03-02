Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for March 2026

News provided byXtalks
Mar 02, 2026, 08:30 ET
Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics in cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, medical device, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.
TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
CELL AND GENE THERAPY
Mar 12 - How to Build a Measurable Evidence Engine for Cell, Gene and RNA Therapies
CLINICAL TRIALS
Mar 4 - Accelerate Your Study: Harnessing AI and Automation for Rapid Study Start-up
Mar 10 - Novel Digital Endpoint Solutions for Early and Mid-Phase Development
Mar 18 - Smarter Trial Decisions Through Clinical Data Integration
Mar 19 - Behind the Scenes: What It Takes to Successfully Deliver Community-Based Trials
Mar 24 - A Modern Approach to Multiple Sclerosis Trials Applying Innovative Digital Endpoint Solutions
Mar 25 - Adjudication Best Practices to Prevent Costly Trial Delays
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
Mar 5 - The ART of Market Entry: Navigating Japan's Pharmaceutical Landscape
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
Mar 3 - When patients lead: Breaking barriers in ultra-rare disease drug development
Mar 3 - Embracing the Transformative Role of AI in Driving RWD Adoption
Mar 10 - Drug Development Lessons for 2026 Drawn from 2025 Realities
Mar 17 - How an Ecosystem-Driven Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Accelerates R&D
Mar 25 - Combination Strategies To Improve Radioligand Therapy Efficacy
Mar 27 - Defensible Prioritization in Biopharma Without Arbitrary Scoring
Mar 31 - Drug Development Insights: What New Industry Data Reveals for 2026
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
Mar 17 - Optimizing DNA Yield in Self-Collected Samples Through Advanced Materials
Mar 24 - Evaluating the Impact of Cell Culture Supplements on CHO Clonal Outgrowth Efficiency
Mar 25 - DPYD, From Guidelines to Go-Live: Implementing Testing in the Lab
MEDICAL DEVICE
Mar 5 - QSIT Is Ending: How to Achieve Audit Readiness for Medical Devices Under FDA QMSR
Mar 12 - Understanding the Testing and Compliance Requirements for Wireless Medical Devices
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
Mar 4 - Preventing Blood Bag Breakage & Reducing Risk in Complex Cold Chains
Mar 11 - Quality Management: Accelerating QA/QC and Time-to-Market with Intelligent Solutions & AI
Mar 26 - Environmental Monitoring in Pharma: From Compliance to Control, Driving Inspection Readiness
Mar 30 - Biomanufacturing Strategies for Accelerated Modular Scale-Up and Supply
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
Mar 31 - Proven Gen-AI Innovation for Safety Narratives and ICFs
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.
Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.
To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com
For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/
Contact:
Ayesha Rashid
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article