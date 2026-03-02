Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for March 2026

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics in cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, laboratory technology, medical device, pharma manufacturing & supply chain and pharmaceutical regulation.

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

Mar 12 - How to Build a Measurable Evidence Engine for Cell, Gene and RNA Therapies

CLINICAL TRIALS

Mar 4 - Accelerate Your Study: Harnessing AI and Automation for Rapid Study Start-up

Mar 10 - Novel Digital Endpoint Solutions for Early and Mid-Phase Development

Mar 18 - Smarter Trial Decisions Through Clinical Data Integration

Mar 19 - Behind the Scenes: What It Takes to Successfully Deliver Community-Based Trials

Mar 24 - A Modern Approach to Multiple Sclerosis Trials Applying Innovative Digital Endpoint Solutions

Mar 25 - Adjudication Best Practices to Prevent Costly Trial Delays

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

Mar 5 - The ART of Market Entry: Navigating Japan's Pharmaceutical Landscape

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

Mar 3 - When patients lead: Breaking barriers in ultra-rare disease drug development

Mar 3 - Embracing the Transformative Role of AI in Driving RWD Adoption

Mar 10 - Drug Development Lessons for 2026 Drawn from 2025 Realities

Mar 17 - How an Ecosystem-Driven Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Accelerates R&D

Mar 25 - Combination Strategies To Improve Radioligand Therapy Efficacy

Mar 27 - Defensible Prioritization in Biopharma Without Arbitrary Scoring

Mar 31 - Drug Development Insights: What New Industry Data Reveals for 2026

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

Mar 17 - Optimizing DNA Yield in Self-Collected Samples Through Advanced Materials

Mar 24 - Evaluating the Impact of Cell Culture Supplements on CHO Clonal Outgrowth Efficiency

Mar 25 - DPYD, From Guidelines to Go-Live: Implementing Testing in the Lab

MEDICAL DEVICE

Mar 5 - QSIT Is Ending: How to Achieve Audit Readiness for Medical Devices Under FDA QMSR

Mar 12 - Understanding the Testing and Compliance Requirements for Wireless Medical Devices

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Mar 4 - Preventing Blood Bag Breakage & Reducing Risk in Complex Cold Chains

Mar 11 - Quality Management: Accelerating QA/QC and Time-to-Market with Intelligent Solutions & AI

Mar 26 - Environmental Monitoring in Pharma: From Compliance to Control, Driving Inspection Readiness

Mar 30 - Biomanufacturing Strategies for Accelerated Modular Scale-Up and Supply

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

Mar 31 - Proven Gen-AI Innovation for Safety Narratives and ICFs

