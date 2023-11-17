Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in US to grow by USD 428.84 million from 2023 to 2028; Rising demand for home-care settings is the primary trend shaping market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in us is expected to grow by USD 428.84 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by product (devices, accessories, and masks), distribution channel (offline and online), and revenue stream (cash pay and Insurance).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US 2024-2028

Company Profile:

BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., CASCO BAY MOLDING, Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Ess Pee Enterprises, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Manish Enterprises, Medical Depot Inc., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, React Health, ResMed Inc., Sleepnet Corp., Smiths Group Plc, TG Eakin Ltd., and Wellell Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH: The company offers continuous positive airway pressure equipment such as heated humidifier for DV6 series, heated humidifier for Sleepcube series, and J200 nasal pillow mask.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the enormous number of patients who do not experience sleep apnea but have it diagnosed, increased awareness about the harmful effect of unaccommodated sleep apnea and increasing use of oral devices are major factors driving growth in the CPAP device segment.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market In US: Driver & Trend:

Key Drivers-

The rising cases of sleeping disorder

The advancement in technology

The growing elderly population

The advancement in technology is the key factor driving market growth. It has become possible for personal equipment to be connected or synchronized with home healthcare solutions due to developments in technology and wireless communications. Several market players continue to pursue extensive research and development activities aimed at developing advanced CPAP devices. Such advances include the development of portable and lightweight CPAP devices, sleep mapping and tracking apps, and wireless CPAP therapy data tracking and analysis through mobile phones and wireless communication.

Trend-

What are the key data covered in this continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CPAP market in the US between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the CPAP market in US size and its contribution to the market on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the CPAP market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the CPAP market in US companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

