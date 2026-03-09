Contour Airlines Announces Additional Flights Between Denver, CO and Moab, UT This Spring

SMYRNA, Tenn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is pleased to announce an expansion of its flight schedule at Canyonlands Regional Airport in Moab, UT for April and May. As a result of this expansion, both residents and visitors will benefit from 7 weekly flights to Phoenix and 12 weekly flights to Denver. With up to 19 total weekly flights between Moab, Denver, and Phoenix, Contour Airlines is making it even easier for travelers to visit Moab during the busy spring travel season.

Contour Airlines ERJ-135

"We're excited to expand our service in Moab and offer additional flights during the busy spring travel season," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "Moab continues to be a popular destination for travelers, and these additional flights will make it even easier for visitors from around the world to explore the region's world-class outdoor recreation, including nearby Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park."

Contour Airlines will operate the additional flights using its 30-seat regional jet, offering passengers a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight features extra legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, one free checked bag, and one free carry-on bag with every fare, delivering a premium regional travel experience.

Flights are available for booking now at www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact Contour Airlines at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary first checked bag and snack and beverage service on all domestic flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com , by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

