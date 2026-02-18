Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service from El Dorado, AR to Dallas Fort Worth, TX

SMYRNA, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce new nonstop service from South Arkansas Regional Airport (ELD) in El Dorado, Arkansas to Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), beginning March 16, 2026. The new route enhances regional connectivity and provides South Arkansas travelers with convenient access to one of the nation's largest and most connected hub airports.

The El Dorado–Dallas route will be operated on Contour's 30-seat regional jet, offering passengers a comfortable, premium flying experience. Customers will enjoy extra legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, and one free checked bag with every fare.

"This new service highlights Contour's commitment to connecting underserved communities with major markets," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "By launching nonstop flights from South Arkansas Regional Airport to Dallas–Fort Worth, we're giving travelers a convenient, reliable option while maintaining the high level of comfort and service our customers expect."

Flight Schedule:

El Dorado (ELD) → Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW)

7:40 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. (Daily)

12:25 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays & Sundays)

4:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Daily)

Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) → El Dorado (ELD)

10:40 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays & Sundays)

2:55 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. (Daily)

5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. (Daily)

In addition to nonstop access to Dallas–Fort Worth, the new service expands travel options for passengers by providing convenient connections to Contour's interline partners, Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines. Through these interline partnerships, travelers can seamlessly transfer beyond DFW to destinations across the United States and around the world.

"I couldn't be more pleased for the citizens of El Dorado to have Contour Airlines providing air service for South Arkansas," said Paul Choate, Mayor of El Dorado, Arkansas. "Having dependable jet service will provide stability to our ability to reach any destination we desire. This will be an asset to our industrial community as well."

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary first checked bag and snack and beverage service on all domestic flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com , by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines